Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laconia, NH

READER pics, reader-submitted shots of people, places, events, and scenery from around the Lakes Region

laconiadailysun.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReader Pics highlights reader-submitted local photos of people, places, events, scenery, or even breaking news. Follow The Laconia Daily Sun on Instagram to see daily Reader Pics. Have a great shot? Email it to us for consideration at readerpics@laconiadailysun.com. Please include as much information as possible about the photo, including who took it, when and where it was taken, who's in it and what's happening. Share your Instagram handle with us, if you have one. The larger the file the better, and please, no Photoshopping. Let your natural talent speak for itself. We hope you enjoy the photography skills of your neighbors and fellow readers.

www.laconiadailysun.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laconia, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Laconia Daily Sun#Reader Pics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Instagram
Related
Belknap County, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Parades and fireworks around the Lakes Region

• Ashland, 10 a.m., fire station to ball field. Followed by food truck festival, vertical entertainment, and concert in the park at the ballfield. • Bristol, 1:30 p.m., boat parade, foot of Newfound Lake. Sunday. • Gilmanton, 10 a.m., High Street to Town Common. Vendors and food on the Common.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Inside the Canadian town wiped off the map by a heat wave: ‘I watched my pets burn alive’

Nine foot high flames were lapping at Pierre Quevillon’s Lytton home when he bundled his two dogs into his truck, ready to flee town.He ran back inside to rescue his cat, only to return to his truck to find it already engulfed in flames.With no choice but to abandon his burning vehicle, and the dogs inside, Quevillon fled town on foot, his cat in his arms.“I ran towards the town and the fire was pretty much following me,” he says. “And in about 15 minutes, the whole town was gone.”Quevillon is one of an estimated 1,000 residents of Lytton,...
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Bear Charges and Tackles Bow Hunter

Watching this footage is about as close as we ever want to be to being attacked by a bear. It lets you experience all the adrenaline with none of the pesky being shred to pulled human pork. The video, uploaded to Youtube by a bow hunter, begins with the hunter...
Newton, MAPosted by
Boston

Where to find the best wings around Boston, according to readers

Favorites include Buff's Pub, Slade's Bar & Grill, and Wendell's Pub. Esquire may have named B.T.’s Smokehouse as the best spot for wings in Massachusetts, but our readers have plenty of additional recommendations. When the publication released its list of the best wing spots in every state, the Sturbridge smokehouse...
Festivallascrucesbulletin.com

‘Parade:’ A July Fourth poem from a reader

Has just come up to be knee-high. In the throes of sweet repose. A government Who’s Who. From the backseat of his car. While mom and dad do brag. Tho the forecast calls for dry. The war vets stand there somber,. Recalling battles past,. They’ll march along in silence,. To...
Cedar Falls, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Big Woods Lake StoryWalk ready for walkers, readers

CEDAR FALLS – Ready for a read and a stroll? The new Big Woods Lake StoryWalk can accommodate you. “A StoryWalk is just what it sounds like,” said Rebekah Hosford, Youth Senior Librarian at the Cedar Falls Public Library. “It is a story you can enjoy while on a walk. Picture book pages will be on mounted frames along the trail along with activity prompts so families can read as they go.”
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Young surfer is mauled by a three-metre great white shark at a popular swimming spot - with officials shutting the beach as the predator lurks nearby

A young man who was mauled by a three-metre great white shark at a popular swimming spot has been identified as a passionate surfer. Joe Hoffman, aged in his 20s, was surfing at a beach off Crescent Head, on the New South Wales mid-north coast, at about 4.25pm on Monday when shark sunk its teeth into his bicep and tore a chunk out of his board.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Falls into the Ocean and Waits for God to Save Him

Today's jokes are about two men and their experiences with the ocean and how they turned to God. However, it got them into hilarious situations. A man who could not swim very well fell into the ocean. He did not panic because he knew God would save him. A boat rode past, and the captain yelled, "Hey, do you need help?" The man responded, "No, God will save me."
Great Falls, MTtheelectricgf.com

Great Falls readers: Silver linings from COVID

For this year’s Great Falls Greats contest, our wild card question asked about silver linings from COVID-19. Some of you shared meaningful answers and we’ve rounded up many of them here. “Appreciating the little things.”. “Great Falls Take Down group bringing Great Falls together.”. “Sparse population and access to the...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

The best Airbnbs in the Lake District for style, scenery and comfort

As domestic travel restrictions lift and more of us embrace staycations, countryside getaways are on the up, with Airbnb reporting a rise in the percentage of rural night bookings from 23 per cent (summer 2019) to 48 per cent (summer 2021). Renowned as one of the UK’s most scenic destinations thanks to glacial ribbon lakes and atmospheric mountain peaks, the Lake District is proving particularly popular. From quirky glamping domes to Scandi-style cabins, with hosts keen to share insider tips to help guests make the most of their time in this wild holiday spot, here are 10 of the best...
Food & DrinksWillits News

Letters from our Readers -Grange kitchen back in action

Isn’t it great that this COVID stuff is (mostly) behind us now? Here at Little Lake Grange Commercial Kitchen we are seeing many more inquiries for kitchen use! Caterers, new businesses, AND old businesses restarting!!!!! Our Grange is starting our famous pancake breakfasts on the 4th Sunday of each month starting in July, too!
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Husband Forgets to Log Out from Facebook, Wife Takes a Peek – Subscriber Story

When Mary's husband, Josh, started going home late every evening, she suspected that something was wrong. So she couldn't resist the temptation to check his Facebook chat. Josh and Mary are a happily married couple. Although they're not wealthy, the two were blessed with great careers and a strong and healthy relationship. Mary felt secure with Josh, who was a very attentive and caring husband.
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

Reader's View: Seize opportunities to celebrate Lake Superior

There has always been this thought in my mind, which is still a bit gray and not totally clear enough to be expressed properly. An attempt to define it might go something like this, however:. I think we need some place of celebration and recognition with a major focus on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy