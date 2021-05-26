LB Steak Grand Opening is Wednesday at City Center Bishop Ranch

LB Steak facade Thomas Smith/Gado Images

After more than two years, LB Steak is finally having its long-awaited grand opening at City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon, California.

Almost since the upscale shopping center opened, one storefront has been graced with a large sign showing a close-up of sizzling meat, as well as the LB Steak logo. Over the last month, the placeholder sign came down, and the facade of LB Steak began to emerge.

According to a spokesperson for LB Steak, the restaurant is a “modern American steakhouse led by culinary titan Chef Roland Passot, James Beard nominee and owner of San Francisco’s renowned La Folie restaurant”. In addition to Passot, Executive Chef Jonah Oakden and LB Steak Brand Chef Roger Rungpha are involved in the restaurant.

LB Steak specializes in “hand-cut Prime Angus Steaks sourced from the Midwest, imported A5 Japanese Wagyu, sustainably sourced seafood, including raw and chilled preparations, and local produce”, according to the spokesperson.

Several signature items include a 48 oz “Tomahawk” ribeye steak for two people to share, real Japanese wagyu beef from Hokkaido, Miyazaki, and Takamori prefectures, maple glazed seared pork belly, and signature potatoes with bechamel sauce.

On a recent visit to City Center, I stopped by the restaurant as it was under construction, and peaked in the window to have a look at the interior. It’s a massive space, and looks like a classy yet also modern steakhouse. There’s the dark wood elements you’d expect, but also the huge picture windows all City Center stores share, fanciful tiling on the walls, and bold geometric tiling on the floors.

According to LB Steak, “The design concept was inspired by the textures and motifs of cattle ranchers’ apparel and 'wear': bolo ties, braiding details, and leather and suede accents.”

Also front and center in the restaurant was a massive, well-appointed bar. LB Steak says that “The cocktail bar at LB Steak is an artisan, craft cocktail bar rooted in steakhouse tradition” and that restaurant will also have an extensive wine list.

LB steak will likely be popular with locals looking for a fancy night out, as well as with businesspeople from the nearby Bishop Ranch office park looking to entertain clients in a classy setting.

This reporter will be sure to try to wagyu as soon as possible and to report back. If you’d like to visit LB Steak yourself, head to https://www.lbsteakbishopranch.com for a reservation.