Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Japan newspaper sponsoring Olympics joins cancellation chorus

By Andrew MCKIRDY, Kazuhiro NOGI
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bOuav_0aBRc04g00
A Japanese newspaper that is an Olympic sponsor has called for the Games to be cancelled /AFP/File

Japan's Asahi Shimbun newspaper, an official Tokyo Olympics sponsor, called for the Games to be cancelled on Wednesday, in the latest sign of opposition less than two months before the opening ceremony.

The call comes with public opinion in Japan firmly against holding the Games this summer, and after prominent business leaders voiced their concern in recent weeks.

Organisers insist however that the Games are on, saying an extensive rulebook will keep athletes and the Japanese public safe.

The Asahi daily's editorial urged Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to "make a calm, objective assessment of the situation and make the decision to cancel this summer's Olympics".

The paper said it "cannot accept the gamble" of holding the event, despite organisers' assurances it will be safe.

It also accused International Olympic Committee leaders, including vice-president John Coates, of being "self-righteous" and "clearly out of step" with the Japanese public.

When asked last week if the Games could be held even during a virus state of emergency, Coates said "the answer is absolutely yes".

Tokyo and other parts of Japan are currently under a state of emergency, which is expected to be extended this week until June 20.

"Saying 'yes' without demonstrating any clear grounds for it once again drove home the self-righteous image of the IOC," the Asahi editorial said.

Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said it was "natural" that "different media organisations have different views", but acknowledged that people are "anxious".

"The national and local governments have put stringent measures in place to contain the spread of infections, and we believe the situation will improve as a result," he said.

Muto added that no executive board members had called for the Games to be cancelled or postponed.

Two prominent figures in Japanese business have also voiced opposition to the Games in recent weeks.

Masayoshi Son, head of tech investment behemoth SoftBank Group, tweeted on Sunday: "Do the IOC have the right to decide if it's held or not?"

"If you think about what people have to put up with, we might have a lot more to lose" if the Games go ahead, he added.

And earlier this month Hiroshi Mikitani, CEO of e-commerce giant Rakuten, called the Games "a suicide mission".

"The risk is too big and... I'm against having the Tokyo Olympics this year," he told CNN.

- 'No change' on Games: US -

Tokyo 2020 chief Seiko Hashimoto acknowledged organisers face "considerable" opposition.

"There are a considerable number of Japanese people who are concerned," she told an executive board meeting.

She reiterated that the number of overseas participants would be capped and they would face tough restrictions while in Japan, and that the Games would not place extra stress on overstretched local medical system.

Muto said the number of medical staff required for the event would be reduced by around 30 percent of the original figure.

Japan has seen a comparatively small outbreak of the virus, with fewer than 12,500 deaths, and has avoided the harsh lockdowns seen in some places.

The current virus emergency mostly limits the sale of alcohol in restaurants and bars, and forces them to close early.

But the government faces criticism for a comparatively slow vaccine roll-out, with no date yet set for expanding jabs beyond medical workers and the elderly.

An exception will be made for Japan's Olympic athletes and some staff who will get early jabs courtesy of doses donated by Pfizer.

Those vaccinations will start from June 1, with doses going to around 600 athletes and 1,000 coaches, training partners and other members of staff, according to Japan's Olympic Committee.

IOC chief Thomas Bach said last week that most athletes and team members staying at the Olympic village would be vaccinated by the time the Games begin.

But earlier this week, with less than two months to go before the opening ceremony, the US State Department issued a travel warning for Japan over virus risks.

The White House said Tuesday that it supported plans to hold the Games, with press secretary Jen Psaki saying "our position has not changed on the Olympics".

"There are very specific entry and movement rules and procedures which the organisers have laid out in order to ensure the protection of everyone involved," she added.

Cancelling the Games would cost Japan around 1.8 trillion yen ($16.6 billion), a research institute said Tuesday.

But the Nomura Research Institute warned that the country could suffer even greater economic damage as a result of holding the Games, if a spike in infections led to a new state of emergency.

View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
AFP

AFP

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Yoshihide Suga
Person
Seiko Hashimoto
Person
Thomas Bach
Person
Masayoshi Son
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Event Organisers#Ioc#Asahi Shimbun#The Asahi Daily#Softbank Group#Cnn#The Us State Department#The White House#Afp File Japan#Overseas Participants#Japanese Business#Japanese People#Athletes#Criticism#E Commerce Giant Rakuten
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Place
Asia
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
Japan
Related
Sportsatlantanews.net

Aussie softballers arrive in Japan for Tokyo Olympics

SYDNEY, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Australia's women's softball team became the first international athletes to arrive in Japan for the Olympics on Tuesday. The Aussie Spirit squad landed at Narita Airport of Tokyo and were ushered off for coronavirus testing, although they had all been vaccinated in Australia. Softball Australia...
WorldESPN

Australian softball squad flies to Japan for Olympic camp

SYDNEY --  Australias Olympic softball squad left Sydney bound for Japan on Monday and will be among the earliest arrivals for the Tokyo Games. The so-called Aussie Spirit will be in camp in Ota City, north of Tokyo, and will narrow the squad down from 23 to 15 ahead of their opening Olympic game against host Japan on July 21  two days before the official opening ceremony.
capradio.org

As Most Of Japan Is Under Emergency Orders, Calls Grow To Cancel Olympics

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. The the first international athletes have arrived in Japan ahead of the Olympics that start on July 23. The country has also started vaccinating its own athletes. Transcript. NOEL KING, HOST:. Top athletes have started arriving in Japan for the Tokyo Olympics....
theedgemarkets.com

There may not be enough doctors in Japan to support Olympics

(May 31): Japan’s medical establishment is becoming increasingly anxious about bringing together 78,000 people from 200 countries for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, even as the country struggles to keep coronavirus infections under control and speed up vaccinations. Organizers had initially planned to have about 10,000 doctors, nurses and medical...
newsverses.com

Olympic nervousness leaves Japanese sponsors counting the price

TOKYO: Tokyo 2020 was presupposed to be a advertising bonanza, however public opposition and a attainable spectator ban over COVID-19 fears have left some Japanese sponsors with an Olympic headache. Round 60 Japanese firms ploughed a file US$3.Three billion into the occasion, which was postponed for a 12 months over...
Reuters

Japan, sponsors join athletes to support Osaka after French Open withdrawal

Naomi Osaka received support from her country Japan, her sponsors, leading sporting figures and tennis fans on Tuesday after the world number two withdrew from the French Open in a row about media duties, saying she had been suffering from depression and anxiety. One of the biggest names in sport,...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

As Japan loses training camps, Olympics buzz fades

TOKYO (Reuters) - Ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Japanese city of Kamo spent 70 million yen ($640,000) on horizontal bars, gymnastic mats and other upgrades to training facilities for 42 Russian gymnasts and coaches who now won’t be coming. The team scrapped plans for pre-Olympics training in Japan...
ESPN

Coe urges persuading Japan that Tokyo Olympics will be safe

LAUSANNE, Switzerland --  Olympic sports must do more to persuade Japanese people about how much work they have done to organize a safe Tokyo Games, athletics leader Sebastian Coe said on Tuesday. Public opinion in Japan consistently maintains canceling the Olympics that open on July 23. This is despite...
US News and World Report

Japan's Olympic Sponsors Hire Consultants to Assess Potential Brand Damage-FT

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese corporate 2020 Olympic sponsors have hired consulting firms to advise them on whether to push ahead with Olympic-themed marketing plans or limit their association with an event that could damage their brands, the Financial Times reported. The consultants include Kantar Group from Britain and two Japan-based...
theedgemarkets.com

Despite danger and cost, Japan gambles on successful Olympics

(June 8): The Tokyo Olympic Games is reaching the point of no return. With seven weeks until the opening ceremony, the Japanese government, the International Olympic Committee and major stakeholders are gambling political reputations and billions of dollars on staging a games that could lift global spirits and show how we could begin a return to normality. Or, in the worst case, create a superspreader event that savages Japan’s tottering economic recovery and blights the image of the world’s biggest sporting showcase.
SportsBoston Globe

Whether Japan is ready or not, Olympics expected to start on time

When the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese organizers postponed last year’s Games they made the call four months in advance. Now, with the opening ceremonies just seven weeks off and more than 11,000 athletes making their final preparations, it may be too late to pull the plug. Barring Armageddon,...
Australian News

Xinhua Asia-Pacific news summary at 1000 GMT, June 11

SYDNEY -- Australian city Melbourne's COVID-19 lockdown eased since Thursday midnight, while states remained on high alert as the investigation into an infected couple continued. Victoria lifted its two-week lockdown in the capital city of Melbourne with the outbreak relatively under control, while results from a COVID-infected couple's contacts are...
worldpoliticsreview.com

An Olympic-Size Headache for Japan’s Suga

Speaking at the opening of a new parliamentary session in mid-January, Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide vowed that this summer’s Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo would be “proof of humanity’s victory against the coronavirus.”. Nearly six months later, Suga’s promise has yet to materialize. Authorities this week extended states...
Public HealthNorth Country Public Radio

Japan Aims To Convince A Wary Public The Olympics Will Be Safe

Olympic organizers and Japan's government are ramping up vaccinations, inside and outside the Olympic Village. It remains to be seen whether the push will be the antidote to widespread opposition in Japan to holding the games amid the pandemic and pervasive fear that the event will threaten public health. The...
Fox5 KVVU

Japan says ties with Taiwan are only unofficial

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's relations with Taiwan are nongovernmental and practical and are based on Tokyo's recognition of China as the sole legitimate government, a top Japanese official said Friday, following Beijing's protest over a recent reference to the island as a country. As China flexes its muscle in the...
Australian News

Ahead of Tokyo Olympics, IOA looking for new sponsor

By Nitin SrivastavaNew Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) Secretary-General Rajeev Mehta on Wednesday gave his opinion on dropping off the Chinese sponsor from the Olympic kit for the Tokyo-bound athletes. The IOA on Tuesday had decided that the nation's athletes would wear unbranded sports apparel in...
theedgemarkets.com

Koreas officially out of running for 2032 Summer Olympics

SEOUL (June 11): Seoul's drive for co-hosting the 2032 Summer Olympics with Pyongyang has come to an end, following a decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to name an Australian city as the only candidate up for a member vote next month. Following its Executive Board meeting on Thursday...