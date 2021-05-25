Construction continues on Commerce Street from I-705 to S. 9th Street
Crews will continue installing track, curb, gutter, sidewalks, electrical systems and pole foundations on Commerce Street this week. Commerce St. is closed to southbound traffic from I-705 to S. 9th St. During working hours, Commerce St. is closed to northbound traffic from S. 9th St. to S. 7th St. From the I-705 exit on Stadium Way, please follow the detour north on Stadium Way or take an earlier exit – thank you.www.soundtransit.org