Isaiah McCall

I Just Lost $40,000 Worth of Ethereum and Bitcoin

Isaiah McCall
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cA4FC_0aBRA2uQ00
Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrencyPhoto by Executium on Unsplash

Bitcoin is dead, long live Bitcoin!

At least one of those statements is true. Right now, however, it feels like it’s the former.

This is why —

No one expected Bitcoin to dip below $46,000 ever again.
No one expected Ethereum to dip below $2,000 ever again.
No one expected Elon Musk to shill Dogecoin (a useless token) over Bitcoin.

As one of my good friends tells me about girls, it’s best to keep your expectations low. Lesson learned.

Conversely, this begs the question: Is the FUD (fear, uncertainty, doubt) warranted?

Is this time really the end for crypto? Is this crash unlike the others?

Many seem to think so.

Here are the most pervasive arguments against Bitcoin and Ethereum and my thoughts.

1. It’s Old Technology

Jared begins his article arguing against Bitcoin’s proof-of-work systems. These heavy-duty mechanisms — which require substantial computing power — are used to validate transactions on the Bitcoin network [watch this to learn more].

Miners in a decentralized POW system keep the network safe, secure and methodical like a well-oiled machine.

Bitcoin’s greatest innovation is not proof-of-work systems, however. In fact, that technology predates Bitcoin entirely. What Satoshi Nakamoto revolutionized when he invented Bitcoin is the blockchain.

“A lot of people automatically dismiss e-currency as a lost cause because of all the companies that failed since the 1990’s. I hope it’s obvious it was only the centrally controlled nature of those systems that doomed them. I think this is the first time we’re trying a decentralized, non-trust-based system.” — Satoshi Nakamoto, the anonymous creator of Bitcoin

Blockchain Has Already Changed the World

Ford Motors plans to use blockchain to allow car-to-car crypto transactions to pay vehicles to move out of your way in traffic. Visa, JPMorgan and Barclay use blockchain to make banking more efficient. Recently the European Investment Bank even used the Ethereum blockchain to issue bond tokens to investors (Goldman Sachs partnered with them on it).

This isn’t even mentioning non-fungible tokens or decentralized finance. Blockchain is just getting started, and Bitcoin and Ethereum will play a big part in revolutionizing it.

2. It Isn't a Hedge Against Inflation

‘Cryptocurrency isn’t a hedge against inflation— it’s a speculation against them.’

I can feel the brunt of Jared’s argument with this $40,000 hole in my pocket right now. Moreover, with the Federal Reserve printing one-fourth of all U.S. dollars ever created last year alone, it would seem that Bitcoin isn’t as great an inflation hedge as we all believed.

Historically speaking, however, Bitcoin is a good hedge against inflation and will get even better with time.

The higher Bitcoin goes up in value the more stable it becomes, as one CNBC article pointed out. That’s actually the opposite of how the stock market works; in other words, it's a hedge against inflation.

More volume + liquidity = Less volatility in the case of Bitcoin

Bitcoin is sound money. Only 21 million will ever exist making it the scarcest asset on the planet. No matter how hard you dig for this digital gold, at a certain point you won’t be able to get more Bitcoin out of it.

While it isn’t a bulletproof hedge against inflation now, it will become one. Most likely the strongest hedge the world has ever known.

3. It’s Expensive

While Bitcoin has one usage case, Ethereum on the other hand [the second-leading token by market cap] is a utility workhorse. Ethereum desires to be a crypto-Google that ushers in a new generation of web technology; one that is permissionless, trustless and decentralized. It’s called Web 3.0.

However, because Ethereum is used so heavily it’s become very expensive to transact on top of. A few days ago my gas fees for Uniswap — Ethereum’s largest decentralized exchange — totaled over $100. It didn’t help that I’d lost thousands the day before…

This is a big problem for Ethereum (and my wallet).

That’s why Eth devs are working tirelessly to fix this problem with Ethereum’s largest update, Eth2.0. This update turns Eth into a POS system, in turn, making it less expensive and more efficient to use.

Eth2 is already out. It’s been out for five months and is running alongside Eth1.0. It’s commonly referred to as the beacon chain. All that needs to happen is “the merge” or when the two chains come together like the smash-hit Beatle’s song.

The first steps of “the merge” occur this summer.

4. It’s Horrible for the Environment

Some have called Bitcoin’s environmental concerns its Achilles Heel.

Instead, what it should be called is completely blown out of proportion.

When Jack Dorsey Tweeted this, Elon Musk said “true.” Not one month later the Tesla CEO radically changed his stance for some weird reason. That guy’s a strange one. However, ARKK Investment’s founder Cathie Wood debunked Musk’s assertions that Bitcoin mining is bad.

“The one thing that has changed here is the environmental concerns around Bitcoin, which have caused people like Elon Musk to pull away,” said Wood in a Bloomberg interview. “We believe even this is going to change, because first of all, the percentage of Bitcoin mined with renewables and hydroelectric power is quite substantial. In China, I believe it’s over 50%.”

She went on to add that miners have adopted green energy because they go to where power is cheapest. Cheaper power = more profits.

Here’s the upshot, nobody is actually sure how much energy Bitcoin mining uses. It’s hard to make a credible claim without complete data from the entire mining network.

In Jared’s article, however, he does point out that Bitcoin uses far less energy than gold mining and the traditional banking system. I’d take that a step further: Cryptocurrency is the most energy-efficient financial system in the world. Especially in the wake of proof-of-stake systems.

What’s the Real Cause of Climate Change?

In a recent Coin Bureau video, Bitcoin educator “Guy the crypto guy” points to inflation as the cause of global warming. It might sound crazy until you hear him out —

“Inflation incentivizes spending over saving, which creates unnecessary consumption, waste, and energy usage. By contrast, Bitcoin is deflationary and incentives saving.” — Coin Bureau

In the book ‘The Price of Tomorrow’, Jeff Booth argues that wild increases in prices hurt the environment more than any other human activity. Deflation and Austrian economics can not only save the economy, but the planet too.

In addition, what I find strange is that people act as though Bitcoin does nothing. As though it hasn’t brought an entire group of investors — including myself — out of poverty. As though it isn’t bolstering financial literacy or providing the soundest money in existence.

5. Death and Taxes

Hear me out…

Regulating Bitcoin is a good idea. This is because it legitimizes crypto even more.

These regulations allow for equity markets to create ETFs or exposure in retirement accounts so that grandma and grandpa can have a slice of the Bitcoin or Ethereum pie. As Anthony “Pomp” Pompliano pointed out in a 2017 interview, not being exposed to Bitcoin is financially irresponsible.ould reach $500,000 per coin by 2030, a conservative estimate

Even if the U.S. government — the engine of global capitalism — decided to ban Bitcoin (in turn disrupting Tesla, ARK, Twitter, Square, Paypal, Ford, Bank of America, JPMorganChase, Wells Fargo… etc etc) crypto still wouldn’t go away.

The whole world cannot ban Bitcoin all at once. Tell me if you’ve heard this one before: Bitcoin is sound money. One country's failure to adopt it is another’s opportunity. Just look at what Cardano is doing for Africa.

“The most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government and I’m here to help. “ — Ronald Reagan

Lastly, and perhaps most important of all, Bitcoin is free speech. It doesn’t have a single point of failure. It isn’t like a McDonald’s or a Burger King where you can tell the CEO “sorry sir, your entire business is closed down now.”

And talk about an Orwellian society if that were to happen in a country like America. Bitcoin is a capitalist invention like anything else. Outright banning it isn’t going to happen.

My Personal Problem with Bitcoin

I do have one BIG problem with Bitcoin, and that’s Tether.

In case you’re not familiar, Tether is a stable coin that allows investors to easily switch their money from Bitcoin into a stable dollar-backed currency.

However, Tether is a smoking gun. The company that controls the stable coin doesn’t back Tether 1:1 with U.S. dollars. Just like the crony capitalistic fractional reserve banking, there is something to the tune of $25 billion in Tether that is unbacked.

It really is magic internet money. What's worse is that most people buy Bitcoin with Tether. It’s the third leading coin by market cap and leverages the entire market.

Tether isn’t sound money. It might be the doomsday device that explodes the entire cryptocurrency market. This is because Tether is the third-largest cryptocurrency and is how most of the market trades for Bitcoin.

My only defense against all of this is this old Warren Buffet quote —

“Price is what you pay. Value is what you get.” — Warren Buffet

If Tether really is manipulating the market then Bitcoin is in for a beatdown the likes of which we’ve never seen. But that still doesn’t change what Bitcoin is.

It’s… [drum roll please] the soundest money in the entirety of human history; and it’s in the hands of everyday people like you and me. Permissionless, decentralized and global money for all. That’s the value.

Bitcoin is going to change the world.

All we have to do is what we always do — wait.

Thanks for reading and none of this is to attack another writer. I’ve talked to Jared before over my Cardano article and he really is a cool dude with an awesome beard ;)

Oh and don’t forget —

Ever since I was a child it was my dream to become a financial advisor. Unfortunately, it never came true. Therefore I am not a financial advisor and you should do your own research and not just listen to random people on the internet. Nothing contained in this publication should be construed as investment advice.

USA Today Reporter and Ultramarathoner. I write about Cryptocurrency, Fitness Hacks, and Greek Philosophy. Also a diehard Trekkie | mccallisaiah@gmail.com

Related
Marketsfinextra.com

Beyond Bitcoin and Blockchain: What DLT May Mean for Banks

Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) may be the next phase of the digital revolution. Tech entrepreneur Rick Falkvinge boldly predicts that “Bitcoin will do to banks what email did to the postal industry.” There’s keen interest in cryptocurrency, and banks need to plan whether and to what extent they will participate. Confusion often surrounds the language of DLT, cryptocurrencies and how they interrelate. This blog explores the lexicon of virtual currencies and what they may mean for banks.
Marketscryptonews.com

Blockchain Career at JPMorgan, Miami Mayor's Crypto Investments + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. US-based investment banking giant JPMorgan Chace & Co. now has over 70 open blockchain-related job positions in the US, Europe, and Asia. They include product managers, developers, engineers, researchers, payments-related positions, and more.
Stockscryptonewspipe.com

Crypto market go all green as Bitcoin charge for $40,000

Since Wednesday, the entire crypto market has started some sort of strong recovery with Bitcoin and other altcoins all painting green. For the first time since Friday, the entire crypto market cap crossed above the $1.7 trillion mark. Bitcoin over the past three days has been trading around $37,000 but has finally moved from […]
Marketscryptonews.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Extend Gains, Altcoins Turn Green

Bitcoin price extended its upward move above the USD 37,500 resistance. BTC even cleared the USD 38,000 resistance zone. It tested USD 39,500 and is currently (12:30 PM UTC) consolidating gains above the USD 38,000 level. Besides, most major altcoins are also gaining bullish momentum. ETH is up 5% and...
CurrenciesBenzinga

Best Cryptocurrencies in 2021

Bitcoin, the most well known cryptocurrency and arguably the current gold standard for cryptocurrency investments, appreciated over 1,300% in 2017. However, more than a dozen other cryptocurrencies outperformed Bitcoin with gains ranging from 3,300% up to Ripple’s astounding 36,000% gain during the same time period. Since then, crypto enthusiasts have...
Marketsthewealthrace.com

Key Difference between Stablecoin and Bitcoin

The next dialogue goals to construct on this necessities distinction between Stabelcoints vs. Bitcoin and clarify how they match completely within the area of cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin emerged as a formidable intervention within the international economic system by redefining the traditional notions underpinning the operations of many monetary establishments. It introduced...
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Chia Is Greener, More Secure Than Bitcoin, Ethereum: COO

Gene Hoffman, president and COO at Chia Network Inc, discusses the company’s cryptocurrency farming technology and how it could be greener and more secure than both Bitcoin and Ethereum. He also shares his plans to take Chia public and to create a crypto exchange and payment system. Hoffman speaks to Emily Chang on “Bloomberg Technology.” (Corrects guest’s title in headline and description.) (Source: Bloomberg)
Gamblingcryptoslate.com

Crypto bets via Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP are fueling illegal gambling in Asia

The acceptance of top cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP on gambling sites are part of the reason why illegal online gambling is rising in Asia, a report from the Asian Racing Federation (ARF) said earlier this week. Macau’s famed ‘junkets’—businesses that act as middlemen for Chinese high-rollers who make...
Stocksu.today

2 Reasons Why Dogecoin Is 30% Up Now

Elon Musk's favorite cryptocurrency Dogecoin has surged 30 percent in the past 24 hours after the listing on the major U.S.-based exchange, Coinbase Pro, was announced on June 1. The recent tweet about Shiba Inu, covered by U.Today, has also added to that growth. So far, deposits have been opened...
Stockscryptofinancialtimes.com

Dogecoin price surges more than 25% on Coinbase listing this week

Dogecoin, the original meme asset, jumped on Wednesday following Coinbase’s announcement that it will begin listing the cryptocurrency on its Pro platform this week. Dogecoin is trading at about 42 cents Wednesday morning, that’s up 25% for the day, according to Coin Metrics. The move gave it a $54 billion market cap, making it the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market value, according to Coinbase.
Currenciesfxempire.com

How the Thirst for Stability Affects the Price of Bitcoin and Ethereum

Buyers have attempted to push prices higher to new growth levels, but these attempts have not succeeded in the past few days. This is because the broader market sentiment which always favors the sellers always often pushes the price downward. Bitcoin’s Rejection at $38,000 Shows the Buyer’s Weakened Accumulation. Despite...
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Taproot, Biggest Bitcoin Upgrade Proposal Since 2017, Supported by 98% of Miners

A momentous change to the Bitcoin blockchain since 2017 depends on a consensus to sail through. Will miners achieve the minimum requirement?. In 2018, George Maxwell who is both a Bitcoin core Contributor and a former technology executive at Blockstream, Blockchain technology-related company, was the first person to propose Taproot. Taproot will be deployed in November provided that 90% of all Bitcoin miners will back its proposal by August 11. However, this minimum requirement for activation is yet to be achieved. Meanwhile, Taproots’s primary goal is to supplement Bitcoin’s smart contracts and enhance privacy at the same time.