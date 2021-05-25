New Transportation Reauthorization Bill Released

The state legislature introduced its budget bills on Monday with the possibility of a vote as early as Wednesday. All indications are that there are currently not enough votes for passage so more negotiating/amending is likely. $338M in one-time funding for transportation infrastructure is included in the capital outlay budget bill (HB2892, SB1820). $50 million to expand I-10 from Casa Grande to Phoenix was added to the earlier list of projects. Also, the bill language specifies which highways & their location by county will receive ADOT pavement rehabilitation projects. The budget spreadsheet that was released last week just provided the total of $109M for statewide preservation. The rehab project locations and costs are provided on the second page of the attached summary of all the one-time transportation funding and includes all counties but Maricopa, Pima and Santa Cruz.