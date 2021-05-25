FAA is downgrading aviation safety rating for Mexico, US's number one tourist destination

MEXICO CITY, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), an ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States of America and Central America, informs that the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration of the United States of America (FAA) has today determined that the safety oversight applied by Mexican Federal Civil Aviation Authority (AFAC) does not fully adhere to International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards and has downgraded the country's safety rating from Category 1 to Category 2. Under the International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) program, the FAA audits peer aviation authorities to determine whether their oversight programs comply with ICAO annexes.