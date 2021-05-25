FAA is downgrading aviation safety rating for Mexico, US's number one tourist destination
Travel to Mexico is booming, but recent reporting by Reuters suggests a potential snag in air travel between the U.S. and its southern neighbor. The Federal Aviation Administration is reportedly on the verge of downgrading Mexico's aviation safety rating. The move, which is expected to be announced as soon as this week, is being attributed to the lack of legal authority, training and compensation for the country's safety regulators.www.chron.com