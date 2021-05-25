2 Retailers Breaking Out to New 52-Week Highs
Amid a rapid COVID-19 vaccine rollout, declining average daily coronavirus cases and more cities and states eliminating pandemic restrictions, the retail industry has received a major boost this year. With consumers eager to spend money they have saved during the pandemic, there is little doubt that retail sales could soon eclipse pre-pandemic levels. Investors’ confidence in the retail industry is evident from the SPDR S&P Retail ETF’s (XRT) 11.3% returns over the past three months versus the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 7% gains over this period.stocknews.com