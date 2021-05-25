newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

2 Retailers Breaking Out to New 52-Week Highs

By Samiksha Agarwal
stocknews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid a rapid COVID-19 vaccine rollout, declining average daily coronavirus cases and more cities and states eliminating pandemic restrictions, the retail industry has received a major boost this year. With consumers eager to spend money they have saved during the pandemic, there is little doubt that retail sales could soon eclipse pre-pandemic levels. Investors’ confidence in the retail industry is evident from the SPDR S&P Retail ETF’s (XRT) 11.3% returns over the past three months versus the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 7% gains over this period.

stocknews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Industry#Online Retail#Retail Sales#Target Corporation#Capital Markets#Retail Investors#Growth Stocks#Stock Investors#S P 500#Spdr S P Retail Etf#Xrt#Spdr S P 500 Trust Etf#Cvs Health Corporation#Cvs Caremark Corporation#Pharmacy Services#Minuteclinic#Ltc#Cvs Health Ventures#Eps#Powr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
CVS
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Starbucks
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Tech Stocks Soaring to New 52-Week Highs

While investors’ concerns over rising inflation have been driving a rotation away from tech stocks, growing digital dependence globally should bode well for the industry in the long term. However, as the overall industry witnesses a decline, two prominent players in this space, Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) (MIS) and NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK), have been soaring, and recently hit their new 52-week highs. With strong fundamentals, we think these two stocks are uniquely positioned to keep soaring. Read on to learn more about these names.With investors fretting over whether rising inflation will entrench itself or blow over as per the Federal Reserve’s expectations, tech stocks have been taking a big hit. Although a weaker-than-expected April jobs report, which eased concerns about the potential for a central bank policy change, helped tech stocks rally briefly, the sector remains extremely volatile.
RetailBenzinga

Retail Earnings Parade Stretches Into New Week With Best Buy, Costco, Nordstrom

Though the market is in a better mood so far today, Wall Street continues to struggle toward summer as earnings season winds to a close. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) just suffered its first back-to-back weekly losses since February, and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), heavily weighted toward Tech, only barely missed falling five straight weeks. It managed to eke out a small gain in the week that just ended, but remains down about 4.5% from its April all-time high.
BusinessSchaeffer's Investment Research

Retail Earnings, Inflation Data Highlight Packed Week

May is approaching its end, and as we head into the second half of the year, investors still have a deluge of economic data and earnings releases to parse through. Though there's a couple bare days ahead, the sessions where economic data is scheduled are absolutely packed. Due out is the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home-price index, more initial and continuing jobless claims data, and highly anticipated core inflation data. Earnings are still pouring in too, featuring reports from AutoZone (AZO), Costco (COST), Dell (DELL), Dollar General (DG), Dollar Tree (DLTR), and NVIDIA (NVDA).
Retailinvesting.com

3 Retail Stocks To Watch This Week

There is a saying that life is what happens while you’re busy making other plans. Investors understand all too well the truth behind that statement. Sometimes we can miss out on significant gains in a sector or sectors because we start chasing the shiny object. In 2020 and into 2021,...
RetailZacks.com

5 Hottest Retail Earnings Charts This Week

Earnings season is winding down but that means we will hear from many of the retailers in the coming weeks. This week, about 320 companies are expected to report earnings. It will be led by several of the “essential” retailers who cashed in during the pandemic. Will they hold onto...
BusinessColumbian

The Week Ahead: Big-box retail and inflation

Inflation hawks have plenty of prey. Stimulus checks, trillions of pandemic government spending, restaurants offering signing bonuses to attract workers — all help increase the amount of money inflation circulating through the economy. And that has helped fuel market worries over sustained, out-of-control inflation. Investors will hear from important voices...
Retailinvesting.com

Retail Earnings Week Kicks Off

We’ve got some of the biggest and baddest retail giants releasing their Q1 reports this week as this outstanding earnings season comes to an end. I expect to see some solid forward guidance for brick-and-mortar retailers as the US economy swiftly reopens and foot traffic begins to pick up. You can see analyst expectations from the most important reports to watch out for this week in my chart below.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Finance Stocks Lead 52-Week Highs; Retail Sales Stays Flat

During trading Friday, 84 stocks traded to a 52-week high, while 8 stocks bottomed out at new 52-week lows. The S&P 500 is up 1.58% so far today while the Dow is up 1.18%, the Nasdaq is up 2.41%, and the Russell 2000 is up 2.43%. Markets are higher Friday...
RetailPosted by
The Oregonian

Retailers’ earnings show people are going out, spending

NEW YORK — At Walmart, sales of teeth whitener are popping as customers take their masks off. So are travel items. Macy’s says that special occasion dressing like prom dresses are on the upswing as well as luggage, men’s tailored clothing, and dressy sandals. Shoppers, newly vaccinated, are emerging from...
EconomyInvestor's Business Daily

Tech Leader Idexx Labs Briefly Breaks Out On Road To New Record High

IBD Tech Leader Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) briefly broke out on Friday and Idexx stock looked to just undercut its record high. Macro trends — including a rise in pet adoptions — are benefiting animal-health companies like Idexx, analysts say. Idexx makes diagnostic equipment and tests for pets and livestock. In the first quarter, both sales and earnings accelerated, surging by double digits.
StocksBusiness Insider

Why Nikola Stock Looks Ready To Break Out In The Coming Weeks

BTIG took a bullish stance on Nikola Corp. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Friday. Here's a look at the technical levels for the hydrogen vehicle stock. Nikola stock looks to have broken out of what technical traders may call a falling wedge pattern. The stock is trading above the 50-day moving average (green) but...
Retailhbsdealer.com

Eye on Retail: Sheetz breaks new ground with bitcoin payment

Sheetz will soon become the first convenience store retailer to accept payments via bitcoin. The mid-Atlantic convenience chain will begin allowing customers to pay for items inside the store or at the gas pump using digital currencies like bitcoin, ether, litecoin, dogecoin later in summer 2021. Sheetz is enabling digital currency payments via pure-digital payments network Flexa.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Stocks Tick Higher Monday; Real Estate Leads 52-Week Highs

During trading Monday, 100 stocks traded to a 52-week high, while 9 stocks bottomed out at new 52-week lows. The S&P 500 is up 1.22% so far today while the Dow is up 0.73%, the Nasdaq is up 1.61%, and the Russell 2000 is up 0.68%. Markets are higher Monday...
StocksBenzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Friday's morning session saw 160 companies set new 52-week highs. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV). The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD). Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)'s stock saw the most upside,...
Retailpymnts.com

Consumers And The New Retail Landscape

NEW DATA: U.S. Shoppers Have Spoken, And There’s No Going Back From Digital. Consumers have tasted the ease of shopping in a digital-first economy, and there is no going back. The Consumers and The New Retail Landscape study surveyed 2,225 U.S. consumers to examine the rise of a retail landscape based on convenience, practicality and digital-first consumer preferences.
StocksZacks.com

International Dividend ETF (PID) Hits New 52-Week High

PID - Free Report) on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of PID are up approximately 58% from their 52-week low of $11.34/share. But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.
StocksCourier News

US stocks cling to modest gains and end the week higher

Stocks capped a listless day of trading on Wall Street with modest gains Friday and the S&P 500's first weekly gain in three weeks. Gains in technology and health care companies outweighed a slide in communications stocks, retailers and elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% and notched a 1.2% gain for the week.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS.