Finding psi-points and bio points in Biomutant are the keys to unlocking the game’s ki skills. They’re the ki keys, if you will. Finding bio points is easy as it gets, honestly. Just keep an eye out for any buildings while in the open world. Once you enter the vicinity, you’ll see a checklist telling you what’s left to find there, including bio goop. You can tell, because it looks like a duffel bag loaded with glowing green junk. There are tons of these in plain sight throughout the world, so just keep your eyes peeled and you’ll rack up bio points in no time. All you need to do is approach and loot it, which will immediately add the point to your count.