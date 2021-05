Scodix, Israel – The SoloBirra 2021 competition winner of the Best Packaging category has been announced as Dario Frattaruolo Graphic Studio for the creation of the Chakra Booster beer package. Produced by Packly for the Badalà Brewery in Italy, the packaging incorporates innovative digital enhancement to boost its appeal and better convey the consumer experience. Frattaruolo and Packly clinched the prize from amongst more than 100 original submissions.