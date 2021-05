In a miserable night of football, Villarreal held Arsenal to a 0-0 draw at the Emirates, knocking them out of the Europa League 2-1 on aggregate. The Gunners never really looked like getting themselves back into the tie even though the Yellow Submarine were far from their best. Meanwhile in Rome, Manchester United lost 3-2 but qualified for the Europa League final thanks to their massive 6-2 first-leg win. a.