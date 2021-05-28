Accident on Forest Drive in Annapolis Leaves One Person Dead, Police Say

A serious accident in Annapolis involving a dirt bike and a vehicle has left one person dead, according to police department officials.

At 4:45 pm on May 25th, officers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Forest Drive and Parole Street. The driver of the dirt bike suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.





The identities of the parties involved and other information was not disclosed.









The investigation is continuing. If you have any information about this accident please contact:





Sgt. O'Herlihy at 410-268-9000 or htoherlihy@annapolis.gov.

