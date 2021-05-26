Cancel
Statesville, NC

Don't Forget to Remember a Soldier for Memorial Day

Kim McKinney
 8 days ago

Grave of Sgt Marvin Jerome Gaines Sr.Photo by Kim McKinney

His name was Sgt. Marvin Jerome Gaines, Sr. He was born April 24, 1947. He died November 26, 1968, in Phuoc Long Province, South Vietnam, of multiple fragmentation wounds caused by hostile fire on November 21. He was only 21 years old.

Memorial Day weekend is coming upon us. We love a three-day weekend! Some will be vacationing, headed to the beach or mountains or towards any number of adventures. Some plan a simple weekend of relaxation, eating good food while watching Netflix or reading a book or spending time with family and friends.

But please don't forget - it's Memorial Day. Will you remember a soldier with me?

At some point in my life people started to make me angry with their flippant attitude about this holiday. They lump it in with all other military holidays, so they all become generic.

"Thanks to all who serve and have served." Nope, that's Veterans Day.

The worst acknowledgement, "Happy Memorial Day!" What? You don't get it.

I started realizing many forgot the significance of the day. This is a day we remember those who lost their lives when serving in the military. Not just any soldier. Those who gave their lives while in service. The ultimate sacrifice. There should be at least a few sobering moments reserved for this holiday.

At some point I decided I was going to find a way to celebrate the day in a way that would be significant to me. In a way that would make me stop and remember one of these soldiers. I was going to honor one each year in some way. I decided I would research, write about them, amd remind others that they lived. And they died.

My one rule for myself is that it be random. As I look back and review some of the soldiers I have honored in past years my process is admittedly a bit odd. Often I'll think of some trait and let that be my guide. On the internet there are a lot of lists of soldiers who lost their lives for most wars, so that part is easy these days. Further narrowing down the criteria is where you can head in so many directions. I believe last year I picked a soldier simply because his last name began with the letter "Z". I've always liked "Z" names.

This year I decided I wanted to go local. I wanted a soldier from Statesville, NC, my hometown. Not only that, I wanted someone buried in Statesville. I wanted to visit their grave.

I chose the Vietnam War. There is a virtual wall online where you can find the soldiers we lost during that war. I found NC, then Statesville. Here I found the names of the soldiers from Statesville recorded as having lost their lives in the Vietnam War.

Photo by Kim McKinney

I randomly started looking to see where they were buried. That's where I found Sgt Marvin Jerome Gaines Sr., buried in the Belmont Cemetery. A place I pass often.

He was the son of Eliger and Louise Gaines. Louise was the owner of Louise's Flower Shop on Monroe St. He attended Morningside High School and Pensacola Junior College.

Gaines left behind a wife, Sandra Imes Gaines, and a son, Marvin Jerome Gaines, Jr.

Sgt. Gaines was killed not even a year after he started his tour. He had been drafted and was an infantryman, attached to 1st Cavalry Division, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry, Alpha Company. He was inducted into the army July 10, 1967.

There was a note on the virtual wall site from his Company Commander, Bob Fullerton. It was dated June 11, 2003.

"SGT Gaines was my Radio Operator while I was a company commander in Vietnam. He was quiet, dependable, always did his job and then some, and never complained. He was a good soldier who could always be counted upon. He was a hero who died for his country."

Notes from others he served with.

"I was there when he died. I'll never forget it. He was a brave man and a good soldier. God knows that." - Steve Marceau.
"We served together and you are not forgotten" - Johnny L. Jones.

Sgt. Gaines received the following commendations:

* The Purple Heart Medal

* The Combat Infantryman's Badge

* The Army Commendation Medal

* The Vietnam Service Medal

* The Republic of Vietnam Campaign Service Medal

* The National Defense Service Medal, and

* The Good Conduct Medal.

The Iredell County Memorial in Belmont CemeteryPhoto by Kim McKinney

The grave of Sgt. Gaines can be found in what is known as the "Soldier's Plot" in Belmont Cemetary on Greenbriar Rd. It is in back of the memorial for Iredell County that says "In Memory Of Our Heroes Who Served To Safeguard Democracy."

Really celebrate Memorial Day this year. Find out a bit of the story of someone who lost their lives in military service to our nation. They should never be forgotten.

In 1968 a man died in a war. His name was Marvin. I now know of him and will remember him. Join me.

Kim McKinney

Statesville, NC
I love the stories of people and places and enjoy telling these stories. I live in my hometown of Statesville, NC and love to show small town life is actually quite lovely and more is going on than may meet the eye. I also have a passion for justice and a special interest in accessible healthcare, including treatment for drug and alcohol dependency. I am a woman of faith, joy, laughter, adventure, and live life to the full. Follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/kimmckinney719 or my blog KimberleyMcKinney.com.

