CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Red Window

By Julia Chen
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Perfect For: Birthdays Casual Weeknight Dinner Date Night Drinking Good Cocktails Drinks & A Light Bite Outdoor/Patio Situation. It’s not every day that we come across a potato dish that brings literal tears to our eyes. Or one that makes us whisper mid-bite, “I’m falling deeply in love with an inanimate object.” This rare, starch-fueled euphoria is one we feel every time we eat the patatas bravas at Red Window, a Spanish restaurant in North Beach. And if you want to experience it too, book a table here, stat.

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Infatuation

Michelada House II

A friend of ours who lives in Mexico City once described the architectural genius of a chilaquiles torta, ubiquitous in that perfect city but relatively hard to find in ours. He raised his voice a little and said it has all of the crunch-and-sog of classic chilaquiles, but stacked in a little mound and situated between two airy pieces white bread - something Americans conceptualize in surrealist stoner dreams. And then we went to Michelada House II in Jackson Heights - a restaurant with perpetual birthday party energy that serves towering micheladas and tacos with crunchy fried chapulines - and tried their chicken milanesa version. It’s just as satisfying as you’re currently imagining it to be, with spicy red sauce, crumbles of queso fresco, a couple slices of creamy avocado, and thin, breaded chicken milanese sitting on top of fried tortilla chips.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Cariaco

Cariaco offers Venezuelan lunchtime specials that are perfect for switching things up when you’re ready to chuck your 17th chopped salad of the month out the window. We’re big fans of their great pabellón that comes with rice, beans, plantains, and your choice of meat, and also their fried finger foods like cheese-filled tequeños, chicken empanadas, and wonderful arepas. Out of the nearly dozen arepa options to choose from, our favorite is the creamy arepa reina con tajada. This griddle cake is filled with juicy shredded chicken that’s mixed into a salad with mayo and lots of cilantro. The spread is good enough to eat on its own as a dip, ideally in front of the TV with chips, but instead gets jammed into the chewy arepa with slices of avocado and plantain for some extra sweetness.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Jojo Siwa
The Infatuation

The Penmar Venice

Telling your friends to meet up at a golf course for some drinks and snacks might initially put you on the receiving end of some serious side-eye. But don’t worry, The Penmar is here to prove them wrong. This casual restaurant and bar attached to the Venice golf course of the same name has solid food, strong cocktails, and a peaceful outdoor patio looking out over the course. It’s a great place to pull up with a martini after a long week and listen to the meditative sounds of drivers thawking rubber balls or come on a Saturday with friends to watch college football (they have plentiful TVs). That said, Wednesday is easily the most popular night of the week here when a live band shows up and everyone picnics out on the putting greens with charcuterie boards and buckets of beer.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Lodi

The daytime Italian food at Lodi, Ignacio Mattos’ new cafe next to Rockefeller Center, is all recommendable. It’s a restaurant particularly perfect for people who freak out about high-quality ricotta and olive oil with creeping bitterness, or anyone smitten with the excellent but simple-seeming cooking style of Cafe Altro Paradiso or Estela. Lodi works equally well for Midtown citizens who have begged the NYC gods for a place to eat a trio of anchovies, butter, and peppers, or fennel-pollen-sprinkled porchetta on a crusty baguette made with grains milled in-house.
LODI, NY
The Infatuation

Three House

We became regulars at Three House thanks to their delicious smashburger topped with the perfect amount of cheddar and garlic aioli on a fluffy sesame bun. But this casual counter-service restaurant in West Town has utility beyond being just a burger joint. They also have a selection of tasty empanadas (our favorite is the curried chicken) and serve brunch every day, with dishes like french toast topped with coffee, anglaise, and jam, a fried chicken biscuit with chorizo gravy, and a great BEC. Basically everything here is exactly the kind of food you want to eat when you’re hungover, drunk, or about to get drunk.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Chez Madame Johns Restaurant

This North Miami Haitian restaurant got its start in a home kitchen where the owner sold her amazingly good griot to Haitian expats hungry for a taste of home. Griot is one of Haiti’s national dishes and consists of chunks of pork marinated in a complex mix of spices called epis, slowly braised (sometimes overnight), and then quickly deep fried before serving. The end result is a mountain of fatty and lean pork pieces that are crunchy on the outside and super tender on the inside. Chez Madame John makes one of the best versions around and each order is made fresh. You can opt for the griot simple, which comes with a side of bannann peze and pikliz, or go for the griot complèt with a side of diri kole - a dish of beans and rice cooked together with cloves.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Spanish#Red Window#Tortilla Espa Ola#Crispy Mushroom Skewer#Tomato Manchego They
The Infatuation

Yoshi’s Cafe

Yoshi’s Cafe has been in Lakeview for almost 40 years, and on any given night this Japanese/French restaurant is filled with regulars sitting at the bar, on the patio, or having a quiet date night in the dining room. The menu has dishes like duck liver mousse, tonkatsu with brussels sprouts and polenta, and an incredible wagyu smashburger made with caramelized onions, garlic pickles, and your choice of American or wasabi blue cheese. The food is consistently good, and it’s the kind of place where the host will remember you from your last visit.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Chamo Venezuelan Cuisine

Chamo Venezuelan Cuisine is a family-owned Pasadena restaurant that specializes in Venezuelan comfort foods like empanadas, tequeños, and, of course, soft arepas with over a dozen fillings to choose from. Here you can try Venezuela’s national dish, pabellón criollo, in the form of an arepa, which is a very tasty and far more portable alternative to the usual rice and beans plate. The freshly grilled dough gets stuffed with black beans, fried plantains, your choice of shredded chicken or beef, and a big handful of shredded white cheese that softly melts as it mingles with all the warm fillings. We also love the carne mechada arepa that comes with a big serving of shredded beef cooked in a savory tomato-based sauce that’s worth potentially ruining a white t-shirt for.
PASADENA, CA
The Infatuation

Community Tavern

Community Tavern is an upscale pub in Portage Park that has a lot of great Asian-inspired dishes on the menu. This means you’ll find things like ramp butter dumplings, scallion pancakes with maple soy, and vegan dan dan noodles. But one stand-out dish here is the uncomplicated yet delicious burger. It’s two patties, American cheese, caramelized onions, a spicy sauce, and we promise it’s a must-order. Plus the service is always really friendly. So, if you’re looking for a low-key weeknight dinner or a casual date night, come here.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Fidele-la Seafood Restaurant

This small takeout spot in North Miami specializes in seafood. They stick to traditional Haitian-style preparations and make one of the best whole fried snappers in Miami. While whole deep-fried fish can often be overcooked and have a chalky, stringy texture, that’s never the case at Fidele-la. They have truly mastered the art of frying fish, seasoning the snapper in epis, dredging it in a light coating of cornstarch, gently lowering it into a vat of hot oil, and then removing it at the precise second it’s ready. The result is a shatteringly crisp skin concealing moist, flaky, and addictively flavorful fish. It’s so good that you don’t really need the side dishes, although their diri kole is solid - fluffy rice, tender red beans, and just a slight hint of sweet cloves.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

The Arepa Stand

The Arepa Stand is open for business on weekends only at a few locations around the Westside, including Menotti’s Coffee Stop in Venice Beach and the Mar Vista Farmers Market. The menu includes Venezuelan arepas that stay true to the tradition of filling them with as many things as humanly possible. However, the actual ingredients used are influenced by LA’s greater Latinx community and include items like Mexican chorizo and chile de arbol salsa. The 405 is a must-try and comes with a thick scoop of black bean purée, tender braised beef brisket, fried plantains, cilantro, and a big serving of crumbly cotija cheese for some extra saltiness. We also love the Notti’s arepa to kick off our (rare) mornings at the beach, which consists of a thin layer of crema, more plantains, sliced avocado, a fried egg, and the main star: one very thick slice of queso de mano. The squeaky white cheese almost acts like a breakfast patty in the corn-based sandwich as the runny yolk coats everything from the avocado to the sweet plantains.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Passyunk Avenue

Not to sound all Psychology Today, but we think the secret behind our preference for eight hour Netflix mini-series over News At Ten, other than the fact that we get all our news from Twitter now, is that we’ve all had just about enough of reality. Everyone loves a little escape, and Passyunk Avenue is exactly that.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Lecap Restaurant

If you’re looking for Haitian stews, this is the place to go. Located on NW 7th Avenue between Opa Locka and North Miami, Lecap is a counter-service spot where you choose what you want and then wait for the staff to call out your order - first in Creole and then in English if they don’t get a response. While you’re waiting, make sure to check out the dining room mural depicting the Citadel, a fort built by the newly independent Haitians in the 1800s to protect themselves from French invasion. The legim here is the star attraction and can sell out quickly. This stew is made from a medley of vegetables, including cabbage, eggplant, chayote squash, carrots, green beans, and watercress, as well as chunks of beef. They start the stew well before they open for breakfast and don’t serve it until lunch time (sometimes a little later) when the beef becomes fork tender and the vegetables break down to a delicious, velvety mush. It has a slight smoldering heat from scotch bonnets and a bit of sweetness from a ton of cloves. If they’re sold out by the time you arrive, try the zepinad instead, a beef and spinach stew that’s similarly seasoned.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Same Same

Perfect For: Casual Weeknight Dinner Date Night First/Early in the Game Dates. Same Same is our favorite Thai restaurant in Silver Lake not named Night + Market. The concise menu is filled with standout dishes that are great for sharing, like sweet and creamy kho soi, slightly sour sai kork esan, and a rich panang curry. But what makes this casual spot so special - and useful - is their wine situation.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Sus Arepas

Available on Sundays at LA’s Smorgasburg, Sus Arepas is a pop-up that makes some great Colombian arepas while also paying homage to its southern California roots. Because we love anything KBBQ-adjacent, their Ktown arepa has always been a favorite. This warm griddlecake comes filled with marinated sweet and spicy Korean pork, chopped onions, and cilantro, plus a side of their tangy green salsa. The Perico arepa is a more traditional combo and great for anyone looking to snag some breakfast at the busy market - it comes with soft scrambled eggs, shredded mozzarella cheese, avocado, onions, tomatoes, and that same green salsa that we dare not forget. What makes this no ordinary breakfast sandwich is the freshly grilled dough that takes everything up a few notches, meanwhile creating a sturdy vehicle for all those fillings as you try to eat while navigating through the crowds.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Amara Chocolate & Coffee

Amara Chocolate & Coffee is one of those laid-back places perfect for entertaining the kids, taking grandma out for a coffee, or having a quiet lunch with a coworker who equally needs to decompress. As the name suggests, the Pasadena spot is a tranquil coffee/chocolate shop that makes an award-winning bittersweet hot chocolate, very good Spanish churros, and some Venezuelan-style arepas with plant-based options. The Vegana arepa is a Mediterranean twist on the dish with hummus, chickpeas, roasted eggplant, tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers tightly packed inside the dough. The Orinoco also deserves special recognition for its overnight-cooked pork that’s very tender and pulls apart the moment you sink your teeth into it. The meat pairs nicely with its fried plantains and creamy queso de mano - a soft white cheese that melts beautifully and is good enough to stand on its own, minus the meat or extra fixings.
PASADENA, CA
The Infatuation

The Best Cuban Restaurants In LA

LA is certainly not Miami when it comes to Cuban food options, but it’s still home to one of the country’s largest and fastest-growing Cuban communities. Although the first sizable wave of Cuban immigrants didn’t come until the 1960s, Cuba’s music had already influenced the city’s social scene through mambo, Latin jazz, and people’s love for the chachachá. Many of these Cuban immigrants also opened successful restaurants, some of which are included in this very guide.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Vodega

For those times when you need a massive sandwich ASAP, or to stash away for lunch, a picnic, or a road trip, stop by this pan-Latin vegan bodega in Dumbo. Run by California born, Salvadoran-Mexican owner Jeremy Dean, the short menu has six sandwiches total, including his take on a chopped cheese and a sausage, egg, and cheese, but the real star is the Cubano made with jackfruit, vegan provolone, mayo, turkey, and the requisite mustard and pickles. While most faux-cheese and meats substitutes can be a little disappointing, we can definitely get behind Vodega’s version of the classic. It’s perfectly cheesy, meaty, and tangy thanks to a swipe of mustard and the briny pickles.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
572
Followers
3K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy