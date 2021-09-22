Red Window
Perfect For: Birthdays Casual Weeknight Dinner Date Night Drinking Good Cocktails Drinks & A Light Bite Outdoor/Patio Situation. It’s not every day that we come across a potato dish that brings literal tears to our eyes. Or one that makes us whisper mid-bite, “I’m falling deeply in love with an inanimate object.” This rare, starch-fueled euphoria is one we feel every time we eat the patatas bravas at Red Window, a Spanish restaurant in North Beach. And if you want to experience it too, book a table here, stat.www.theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0