New York City, NY

5 Weekend Beach Getaways From NYC

 13 days ago

By Leah Mandel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TTmcZ_0aBOnfRm00
Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA.Photo by Detroit Publishing Co., publisher, http://www.loc.gov

Whether you are planning a romantic weekend trip or feeling spur-of-the-moment, the beach is the perfect place to strip off the stress—and on some shores, all the clothes. Board a subway, train or bus to one of these seven sandy spots throughout the East Coast.

1. Robert Moses Beach, Long Island

A breezy hour and a half train ride from the city, Robert Moses Beach is located on the western end of Fire Island. The beach is five miles long, allows surfing, boating, and fishing, and has picnic areas and a golf course. There is a nude beach east of Field 5. The train costs around $21, and beach admission is free.

How to get there: Take the LIRR from Penn Station to Babylon Station. Walk downstairs for the S-47 Suffolk Bus which will bring you to Robert Moses State Park Field in about three minutes. Runs daily June 18th to September 3rd, the buses operate every half hour on weekends and hourly on weekdays. The last bus leaves from Robert Moses at 6:30 p.m.

2. Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA

This old fishing town outside of Boston is known for its Singing Beach, which is one of very few beaches in the world where the sand “sings” when you walk through it. The town has many other beaches, and you may want to break up your bronzing with whale watching. Manchester-by-the-Sea has served as the backdrop for films such as Mermaids and The Proposal, so it is incredibly scenic (and we don’t just mean the breathtaking rocky outcrops as nude bathers love to feel the wind beneath their everything here). Stay at the Old Corner Inn, which is within walking distance from the train station.

How to get there: Take the Acela Express 2190 from Penn Station to Boston Back Bay Station. From there, hop the Orange Line Subway to Wesley Street and transfer to the 426 Bus to Market Street. Take the Newburyport/Rockport Line Train to Manchester.

3. Old Saybrook, CT

Most widely known as the former residence of Katharine Hepburn, Old Saybrook is a small, charming Connecticut town set right on the shore where the Connecticut River meets the sound. Entry to the white sands of Harvey’s Beach is free and many go fishing and boating in its waters. Town Beach is another local favorite where fishing and kayaking are also popular. Other nearby waterside attractions are Indiantown Harbor and Plum Bank Creek. Stay at the Deacon Timothy Pratt B&B or the Saybrook Point Inn & Spa, which features delicious local seafood at Fresh Salt restaurant.

How to get there: Take the Northeast Regional Train 66 from Penn Station to Old Saybrook Amtrak Station or the Shore Line East from Grand Central to the Shore Line East Old Saybrook Train Station. Call a cab (860.767.2152) from the train station. The Deacon Timothy Pratt B&B offers a ride from the station.

4. Cape May, NJ

Located on the southernmost point of New Jersey, Cape May is a National Historic Landmark and one of the oldest seaside resorts in the country. There are many beaches to choose from, such as Higbee Wildlife Management Area, Cape Point, Steger’s Beach, Poverty Beach, and more. Sunset Beach is a local favorite for its free parking and crab cake sandwiches at the Sunset Grill. Keep your eye out for Cape May Diamonds, the pebbles of pure quartz that have washed up onto the shore, and make sure to attend the nightly sunset flag ceremony. Stay at The Albert Stevens Inn, where your third night is 50% off and after four or more nights your last night is free. Bike rentals are available to get around town.

How to get there: Take the NJ Transit bus 319 from Port Authority. Change to the 552 Bus at North Wildwood to Cape May Welcome Center in the heart of town on Lafayette Street.

5. Newport, RI

There are three public beaches in Newport, including Easton’s Beach. For those Zipcar-ing it, short-term parking is free on weekdays. You can buy lobster rolls at the snack bar, and kids and adults alike will love the 1940’s carousel. Stay at the the Town & Tide Inn or the Ivy Lodge, and don’t forget to explore the historic port city for a taste of old New England.

How to get there: Take the Northeast Regional Train 66 from Penn Station to Kingston Amtrak. Take Route 138 from Kingston to the Gateway Center at 60 Bus Berth in Newport. To get to the inns and the beach, take a scenic walk, rent a bike or scooter or call a cab.

