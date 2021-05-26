Mobile tickets required at all Sky games

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Chicago Sky have switched to mobile ticketing. The coronavirus can transfer to a person by as long as five days after being on paper. The new guide from the Chicago Sky shows how mobile tickets work on their website and how you can now order tickets from the Chicago Sky mobile app to see a game at the Wintrust Arena.

Once you enter the app, you can order tickets by tapping the Tickets icon at the bottom of the main screen. Then, tap on Account Manager which will be in the top row.

After accessing the Account Manager, you will be given the option to order the tickets directly through the Chicago Sky or through Ticketmaster.

Once you choose which game and which seats you want to buy tickets for, you will then have to tap "View Barcode" in order to access the QR code. You will absolutely need to obtain this QR code because the Chicago Sky are no longer accepting screen shots of tickets.

I do not understand why the Sky do not accept a screen shot because I have never heard of anyone that intentionally went out of their way to sneak into a WNBA game in its 25-year history. I understand that cybersecurity is the trend now, but I do not think that fraud protection is necessary in order to see the Chicago Sky in person.

Depending on which type of phone that you have, you would then add that QR code to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay so that you will have easier access to the code on your phone.

If you are not able to make it to the game after buying the tickets, then you can transfer the tickets to someone else. Then, that person will have the tickets sent to his or her phone. Fortunately, tickets are not that expensive as second level seats are running as low as $15 per ticket.

The Chicago Sky also have some guidelines that you will have to follow once your arrive at the Wintrust Arena. First of all, do not show up if you are having COVID-19 symptoms because a health check will be done on the premises of the Wintrust Arena. Unless you want to be the umpteenth person to become a superspreader during this pandemic, then stay at home.

Social distancing is enforced at Wintrust Arena during your game experience. Please choose to stay six feet away from others that you do not know. Actually, social distancing should become mandatory because staying socially distant from other people has helped out my life tremendously. I no longer have to worry about the mediocre masses invading my space.

Wintrust Arena will require that you wear a mask while inside of the arena in order to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. If you normally wear a mask, then wearing a mask for three hours to watch a game live will not kill you. Nobody has keeled over yet because they wore a mask to an indoor event. Another part of their mask policy is that they do not accept neck gaiters, bandanas, or masks with valves because there is always someone out there during this pandemic that is always looking to bend the rules in regards to mask-wearing. Any violation of these rules will result in security throwing the person out of the arena.

The entire experience within the Wintrust Arena will be contactless. All of the restroom facilities are touchless along with the various sanitizer stations available throughout all levels of the arena. Also, all financial transactions will be done by credit card only within the arena so make sure that you check your account before going to the game.

I know that there are plenty of rules, but we all must follow rules in order for life to be more enjoyable.