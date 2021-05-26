Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Mobile tickets required at all Sky games

Posted by 
Adrian Holman
Adrian Holman
 13 days ago

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Chicago Sky have switched to mobile ticketing. The coronavirus can transfer to a person by as long as five days after being on paper. The new guide from the Chicago Sky shows how mobile tickets work on their website and how you can now order tickets from the Chicago Sky mobile app to see a game at the Wintrust Arena.

Once you enter the app, you can order tickets by tapping the Tickets icon at the bottom of the main screen. Then, tap on Account Manager which will be in the top row.

After accessing the Account Manager, you will be given the option to order the tickets directly through the Chicago Sky or through Ticketmaster.

Once you choose which game and which seats you want to buy tickets for, you will then have to tap "View Barcode" in order to access the QR code. You will absolutely need to obtain this QR code because the Chicago Sky are no longer accepting screen shots of tickets.

I do not understand why the Sky do not accept a screen shot because I have never heard of anyone that intentionally went out of their way to sneak into a WNBA game in its 25-year history. I understand that cybersecurity is the trend now, but I do not think that fraud protection is necessary in order to see the Chicago Sky in person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CeylD_0aBNvOvC00
WNBA logownba.com

Depending on which type of phone that you have, you would then add that QR code to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay so that you will have easier access to the code on your phone.

If you are not able to make it to the game after buying the tickets, then you can transfer the tickets to someone else. Then, that person will have the tickets sent to his or her phone. Fortunately, tickets are not that expensive as second level seats are running as low as $15 per ticket.

The Chicago Sky also have some guidelines that you will have to follow once your arrive at the Wintrust Arena. First of all, do not show up if you are having COVID-19 symptoms because a health check will be done on the premises of the Wintrust Arena. Unless you want to be the umpteenth person to become a superspreader during this pandemic, then stay at home.

Social distancing is enforced at Wintrust Arena during your game experience. Please choose to stay six feet away from others that you do not know. Actually, social distancing should become mandatory because staying socially distant from other people has helped out my life tremendously. I no longer have to worry about the mediocre masses invading my space.

Wintrust Arena will require that you wear a mask while inside of the arena in order to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. If you normally wear a mask, then wearing a mask for three hours to watch a game live will not kill you. Nobody has keeled over yet because they wore a mask to an indoor event. Another part of their mask policy is that they do not accept neck gaiters, bandanas, or masks with valves because there is always someone out there during this pandemic that is always looking to bend the rules in regards to mask-wearing. Any violation of these rules will result in security throwing the person out of the arena.

The entire experience within the Wintrust Arena will be contactless. All of the restroom facilities are touchless along with the various sanitizer stations available throughout all levels of the arena. Also, all financial transactions will be done by credit card only within the arena so make sure that you check your account before going to the game.

I know that there are plenty of rules, but we all must follow rules in order for life to be more enjoyable.

Adrian Holman

Adrian Holman

Plainfield, IL
66
Followers
56
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

I like to write about sports. I am a dwarf at 4'7" tall.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Ticketing#Mobile App#Ticketmaster#Home Screen#Second Screen#Screen Shots#The Chicago Sky#Mobile Tickets#Phone#View Barcode#Easier Access#Wnba Logownba Com#Guide#Account Manager#Masks#Valves#Covid 19 Symptoms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
WNBA
News Break
Google
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Technologysaturdaytradition.com

Michigan announces change to mobile ticketing for upcoming athletics season

Beginning with the 2021-22 academic and athletics season, Michigan will make some changes to its ticketing system. On Tuesday, the athletic department announced that it will shift to a mobile ticketing system. This transition is something schools have been thinking about recently, but was bumped into action because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cell Phonesmgoblue

University of Michigan Athletics Transitions to Mobile Ticketing in 2021-22

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan Athletic Department will begin the transition to distribute event tickets through contactless mobile delivery beginning with the 2021 fall season. Event tickets will be accessible to purchasers through digital wallets on smartphone devices in all U-M sports for which tickets are sold....
Cell PhonesNiles Daily Star

Notre Dame, Michigan going to mobile ticketing starting in the fall

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Both the University of Notre Dame and the University of Michigan have announced that beginning this fall, they will be switching to mobile ticketing for all athletic events. Notre Dame. To provide a safer environment and enhance the game-day experience, the Notre Dame Athletics Department will...
Video Gamesgamespace.com

10 Great Mobile Games to Play with Friends in 2021

All games have their indescribable magic. They allow you to move to another epoch, to completely strange races, and to imagine yourself a completely bizarre living thing, to become a part of something new. These are absolutely incredible emotions, right? And how great it is to get such emotions while playing games with friends.
MLBspartanburg.com

Single-Game Tickets for All Remaining 2021 Greenville Drive Games Now On Sale

With the Drive announcing that Fluor Field will return to near full capacity beginning June 1, single-game tickets for all remaining home games are now available for purchase. Ticketing policies and prices will revert to what fans were accustomed to prior to the start of the 2021 season. Now that Major League Baseball has announced “buffer zones” can be removed, tickets will be for specific seating locations.
Sportscarrollspaper.com

All Kuemper tickets for summer sports online

Kuemper tickets for sporting events have moved online. No ticket sales will be held with cash at the gate this summer. Anyone wishing to purchase tickets to Kuemper home events can visit the Kuemper website: kuemper.org.
Video Gamesaithority.com

ESL Launches Professional Mobile Gaming Controller With RiotPWR

ESL’s First Foray Into Mobile Gaming Hardware Offers Improved Connectivity for Ultimate Tournament Play. ESL Gaming, the world’s largest esports company has announced the ESL mobile gaming controller will soon be available worldwide. The ESL Controller was designed by RiotPWR, the leading mobile controller developer of mobile gaming hardware. The partnership with ESL and RiotPWR (formerly T2M) officially kicked-off earlier in 2021 with the announcement of the Rotor Riot Controller sponsorship of ESL’s Spring Season of the ESL Premiership.
Video Gameschatsports.com

VALORANT Mobile announced by Riot Games

League of Legends developer Riot Games has announced that VALORANT, the company’s first-person shooter, will be coming to mobile devices in the near future. VALORANT Mobile has been revealed exactly one year after the title officially launched on PC. Information regarding the release date of VALORANT Mobile has not been announced.
Video GamesPosted by
KRIS 6 News

361 Mobile gaming is a party in a box for kids

361 Mobile Gaming is a local business which recently started on the go. It is packed with the latest video game consoles and a ton of games for your kids to enjoy. From the Xbox to the Playstation 5 and to even retro consoles, they have over 21,000 old school games. if you want to play outside the truck there is one flat screen TV or if you don't want to play out in the heat, they have 5 flat screen TV's inside with air conditioning. There is an accessible ramp and seating for up to 26 gamers.
Video Gamesclarkchronicle.com

Mobile games are hot garbage

Most people have played a mobile game before, whether it is Angry Birds, Fruit Ninja or Jetpack Joyride. These games existed in a time where the market was still fresh and unexplored, so the ideal of high-quality portable gaming on your phone was still promising. The era of mobile games being small fry is long over. In 2020 alone, $81 billion were generated by mobile games, almost double of what the revenue was in 2016.
MLBKCTV 5

Royals give 50% ticket discount to All-Star Game voters

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Royals are giving you a deal on tickets. That's if you vote to send their players to the All-Star Game. Fans who submit at least five All-Star ballots and select the Royals as their favorite team will receive a code for 50% off tickets.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

ICM Mobility Group Acquires Mobile Ticketing And Payment Specialist Unwire

Joining Vix Technology, Kuba, Snapper and Littlepay to deliver complete solutions for transport operators across the globe. COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ICM Mobility Group announces the acquisition of Unwire, joining a group of companies with a portfolio of solutions deployed in over 100 cities around the world, making more efficient journeys and payments for everyone.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

McLaren Racing Teams with Mobile Game Free Fire

Garena, the team behind the best-selling mobile game of both 2019 and 2020 with Free Fire, has announced a crossover with a prominent automotive brand. McLaren Racing is collaborating on Free Fire to bring various content, in-game features and promotional social media campaigns. On top of the McLaren P1 being a part of the game, the two sides have collaborated on an exclusive version known as the “MCLFF.” This is an abbreviation for the McLaren-Free Fire.