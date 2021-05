The opening of the Stikine River season, an event of great importance to the region, and especially to the residents of Telegraph Creek, British Columbia, and vicinity, will take place Saturday when about 25 passengers will leave Wrangell on the Hazel B III and Hazel B IV. The freight in the warehouse, awaiting shipment up the river, amounts to about 40 tons, but only half of it will be carried up on the initial trip. Five horses that came up on the steamship Mary will form part of the cargo.