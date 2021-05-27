Cancel
She Got Game Media

Meet French Music Producer Damien Ranners. He's ready to make hit music with U.S. based EDM artists

She Got Game Media
She Got Game Media
 22 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09r9gp_0aBNoXIc00
French Music Producer Damien RannersDamien Ranners

Paris, France

Currently based in Paris France, Parisian Music Producer Damien Ranners is taking his talents to the U.S. Market as a collaborator with U.S. based singers who are mostly inspired by EDM.

Ranners describes his signature producing style as progressive melodic house, with a pinch of Trap, and a wide background of electro R&B and hip-hop as well.

In the early 2000’s Ranners was active as a musician on the French hip-hop R&B and reggaeton scene working with French producers and UK artists like Karl Williams, Suzanne Thomas, Mariano, Berny Craze, Menelik and more. Doubly talented in TV production, Ranners' voice and music design is well known in advertising circles.

“French EDM Music Producer Damien Ranners is creative, comical, and his beats are straight fire.”said Faith Willows, a U.S. Arts & Entertainment Writer.

Ranners is searching for talented EMD artists in the United States who want to collaborate and take their careers to the next level. Check out his latest videos to get a snapshot into his musical world, and get a feel for his style.

Tap and enjoy Boom Room and Strange Walk:

About Damien Ranners

Don't call it a comeback but the Parisian Damien Ranners has returned to his music producing roots this time inspired mostly by EDM.

Ranners lives in osmosis with progressive melodic house, a pinch of Trap, and with a wide background of electro R&B and hip-hop as well. Check out his artistry. Available on all platforms.

To learn more about Damien Ranners visit his website or connect with him on social media @damienranners.

Miami, FL
Stories curated by Staff & Senior Writer Tandaleya Wilder, National Sports, Entertainment, Tech Commentator and Founder of She Got Game Media.

 http://www.shegotgamemedia.com
