Flagstaff, AZ

Flagstaff Police responding to another MISSING CHILD *LOCATED*

By LIVE scanners Codes Cheatsheet
flagscanner.com
 4 days ago

Flagstaff Police are responding to 1385 W University Ave Building 10 for a missing 6-year-old male child. The child was last seen leaving the apartment with a dog wearing a grey shirt and blue and yellow shorts. He is a black male. If spotted, call 911. This post will auto-refresh with updates.

flagscanner.com
Flagstaff, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Flagstaff, AZflagscanner.com

Police looking for stabbing victim

Flagstaff police are currently attempting to locate a male that was just stabbed in the stomach. The initial 911 calls for police were for a fight between 2 females who were using broken glass as weapons. The initial fight call was in the 3800 block of S Yaqui Drive. Upon arrival, officers were told a man had possibly been stabbed and left the scene on foot.
Flagstaff, AZflagscanner.com

Man causing verbal disturbance

Flagstaff Police are responding to 2285 E Butler Ave at Dirty Birdies or a male inside causing a yelling and causing a disturbance.
Flagstaff, AZflagscanner.com

Dumpster fire at campground

Flagstaff FD is responding to a dumpster fire at the Lakeview campground off Lake Mary rd.
Coconino County, AZgcmaz.com

Ash Fork Man Arrested On Numerous Drug Charges

An Ash Fork man has been arrested on a slew of drug charges after a traffic stop Friday just north of the town. A Coconino County Sheriff’s deputy saw the vehicle driven by 50-year-old Richard Roy Johnson Junior in the Kaibab Estates West area. Johnson matched a description of a person wanted for a warrant out of Williams. While searching the vehicle, deputies found over 164 blue pills, suspected to be fentanyl pills and just under an ounce of meth. Next to the drugs was a loaded .22 caliber handgun. Johnson is a prohibited possessor of firearms due to prior felony convictions out of Yavapai County. He has been booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility on many drug charges, as well as aggravated DUI drugs, possession of a firearm during a drug offense and more.
Coconino County, AZmyradioplace.com

Wanted Ash Fork man caught with drugs and gun

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Ash Fork man on an outstanding warrant out of Williams Justice Court. Deputies spotted 50-year old Richard Johnson and conducted a traffic stop. Johnson was arrested on the warrant and for driving on a suspended license. While processing the vehicle, deputies located over 164-blue pills, suspected to be “M30” labeled fentanyl pills and approximately 0.9-ounces of methamphetamine. They also found a loaded .22; Johnson is a prohibited possessor due to previous felony convictions in Yavapai County.
Flagstaff, AZflagscanner.com

Dog locked in vehicle

Flagstaff police have been called to the Safeway at 1201 S Plaza way to check on a dog that is locked inside a car.
Flagstaff, AZmyradioplace.com

Flagstaff Police investigating early morning homicide

Just after 2-am this morning, Flagstaff Police responded to Walmart on South Woodlands Boulevard after a woman called 911 from the store and stated she had shot someone. Officials say 36-year old Ashley Martin led officers to a nearby trail between Walmart and Beulah Boulevard where the male victim was located. Martin told police that she and the victim had been involved in an altercation that ended with the fatal shooting. The victim has been identified as 41-year old Travis Nelson of Flagstaff. Martin was booked into the Coconino County Jail for 2-nd degree murder.
Arizona Stateflagscanner.com

Felony high risk traffic stop this morning in Flagstaff

CCSO and Arizona State Troopers conducted a high-risk traffic stop this morning on the NAU campus near the I-40 off-ramp. The driver was in a black Mercedes SUV and Flagscanner followers reported seeing several officers instructing the driver to exit the vehicle at gunpoint. Police were attempting to locate the driver earlier for allegedly driving aggressively, running stop signs, and brandishing a handgun at other passing cars. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.
Flagstaff, AZflagscanner.com

Assault just occured

Flagstaff Police and Fire are responding to 1050 n San Franciso at the hospital where a fight broke out between a male subject and 4 security guards. Guards have the man restrained now and are asking for medics.
Flagstaff, AZflagscanner.com

Disturbance at mall

Flagstaff Police are responding to the food court at the Flagstaff Staff Mall for an adult male creating a disturbance. The man is extremely upset that the doors to the food court are not yet open.
Flagstaff, AZflagscanner.com

Homicide investigation on Flagstaff trail

This morning at approximately 02:06 AM, Flagstaff Police Department received a call from the Walmart business at 2750 South Woodlands Village Blvd. A woman, Ashley Martin, had entered the store and asked for employees to call the police. When Police arrived, they met with the woman who told the officers that she had shot someone. She led officers to the nearby urban trail between Walmart and Beulah Blvd. The woman told police that she and the man had been involved in an altercation that ended with the fatal shooting of the man.
Flagstaff, AZflagscanner.com

Fight at park

Flagstaff Police are responding to Bushmaster Park for 2 Native American males wearing short-sleeve plaid shirts fighting near the large BBQ and parking lot.
Flagstaff, AZgcmaz.com

A Woman Is In Custody After Fatally Shooting A Man Thursday Morning In Flagstaff

A woman was arrested after she fatally shot a man near a Flagstaff Walmart this morning. Flagstaff Police arrived at the store on South Woodlands Village Boulevard at around 2:06 a.m. Authorities say 36-yaer-old Ashley Martin went into the store and told employees to call police. When they arrived, officers met with Martin, who told them she had shot somebody. She led officers to the nearby urban trail between Walmart and Beulah Boulevard. Martin told police that she and 41-year-old Travis Nelson had been involved in an altercation, which ended with her fatally shooting him. Martin has been booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility on suspicion of second degree murder. The case is under investigation.
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

Fire closes 89 north of Flagstaff as crews work do containment work

Highway 89 north of Flagstaff was closed in both directions at milepost 432 Thursday afternoon as firefighters worked to contain a small wildland fire in the area. According to the Coconino National Forest, several crews from the state, city and national forest were working on the blaze. That includes four fire engines, a water truck, a hot shot crew and a hand crew.
Flagstaff, AZflagscanner.com

Trespass in progress

Flagstaff Police are repsonding to the Amtrak visitors center for a person inside the building that has been trespassed on a prior occasion.
Flagstaff, AZgcmaz.com

Highlands Fire And Forest Service Fire Crews Hold Kelly Fire To Six Acres Thursday

Crews from Highlands Fire and the Forest Service tended to a small fire this morning near Kelly Pit south of Flagstaff. Firefighters were called to the area west of Interstate-17 and the Kelly Canyon Exit, two miles south of Kachina Village. When they arrived, the Kelly Fire was around two acres. Crews were quick to jump on the wildfire and contained at six acres. Forest service officials say someone setting off fireworks is to blame for the fire.