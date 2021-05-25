newsbreak-logo
Clearfield, PA

CMA considers upgrades to Montgomery Run Reservoir

By Jeff Corcino jcorcino@theprogressnews.com
Clearfield Progress
 4 days ago

Clearfield Municipal Authority is considering starting preparation work at the Montgomery Run Reservoir to take advantage of potential federal infrastructure funding. At yesterday’s board meeting, CMA Engineer Jim Balliet of Altoona-based Gwin, Dobson & Foreman said there are a couple of projects at the Montgomery Run Reservoir that will need to be completed sometime in the coming years. One of them is to replace the water filtration system at the reservoir.

