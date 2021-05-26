Cancel
Columbus, OH

Breeze Airways Brings New Connections to Columbus

Liz Fe Lifestyle
Liz Fe Lifestyle
 14 days ago

People residing near Columbus now have cheap and convenient access to five cities that they didn’t have before. Breeze Airways, a startup airline, is offering nonstop flights to Tampa, Florida; Charleston, South Carolina; Hartford, Connecticut; Norfolk, Virginia; and New Orleans, Louisiana. The list of destinations at John Glenn Columbus International Airport have expanded, bringing about more options of adventure for travelers.

The nonstop, one-way flights cost as low as $39 and start this upcoming July, perfect timing for summer vacations. There will be 15 weekly flights from John Glenn Airport to the five cities: once a week to Tampa, twice to New Orleans, and four times a week to Hartford, Charleston, and Norfolk.

Breeze Airways is the fifth airline established by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman. He also founded JetBlue, Azul, WestJet and Morris Air. Neeleman looks forward to the launch, emphasizing the Breeze app’s features of “seamless booking, zero change or cancellation fees and reusable flight credit” to other enthusiastic individuals, including Gov. Mike Dewine.

We are so excited to join Breeze Airways in announcing that Columbus will be one of the airline’s direct flight offerings. This investment is another indicator that Ohio’s economy is strong, and we are on the road to recovery.

Dewine is eager to get the state of Ohio back on the track to normalcy. The annual economic impact is projected to be around $81 million. The budget airline was due to launch last year, but the launch date was set back because of the pandemic.

Now, the launch is well underway and the airline is gaining more ground in popularity points as the summer season approaches. It’s looking like the travel industry is getting back on its feet. With its lower costs and shorter travel times, it seems safe to say that “Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly.”

