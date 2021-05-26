Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, OH

Ohio Calls for Action as Gun Violence is on the Rise

Posted by 
Liz Fe Lifestyle
Liz Fe Lifestyle
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZnwWw_0aBLSr2c00
dosomething.org

The Ohio Gun Violence Prevention Caucus calls for action, holding their first meeting after a weekend of four mass shootings, two of which occurred in Ohio. On Saturday, there was a shooting in Columbus, leaving one teen dead and seven others injured. On Sunday, a shooting in Youngstown left three people dead and at least three more injured.

The caucus was formed with the purpose of instituting more gun safety measures in Ohio. It has also been noted that no Republican members have joined the caucus so far. What can be done to keep gun violence from rising? Read on to find out more about what the caucus discussed.

Why is gun violence on the rise?

Ohio senator Cecil Thomas claims that the increase of gun sales during the pandemic contributed to rising levels of gun violence seen today.

“During COVID, we saw in this country an increase in the number of guns on our streets in the tens of millions...combine it with the economic concerns people are going through and other COVID concerns...seeing increases of violence should not come as a surprise to anyone."

In 2020, homicides and non-suicide-related shootings saw a 25 percent increase. There were about 4,000 more firearm deaths and around 9,000 more firearm-related injuries in 2020 than 2019. According to Everytown, an estimated 22 million guns were purchased in 2020, which is 64 percent more than in 2019. The pandemic’s impact on the economy, causing the loss of jobs, was strongly felt, especially in communities of color. Areas with higher unemployment or poverty have higher rates of gun violence.

Sen. Thomas also condemns the controversial “stand your ground” law that went into effect just last month. The law states that gun owners no longer need to retreat from a perceived threat before opening fire. Although this new law is meant to emphasize the right to self-defense, it also encourages people to shoot before asking questions.

Ethan Nichols, executive director of Ohio Students for Gun Legislation, sees “stand your ground” as a danger to minority communities. "It's a racist law," Nichols said. "I think for Ohioans that this is, very obviously, a step in the wrong direction. This is a step backwards into another century."

Efforts to combat gun violence

Gov. Mike Dewine has been pushing to modify gun legislation since 2019. His proposals, called STRONG Ohio, include stronger penalties for felons carrying guns illegally and stricter background checks. Additionally, state house Democrats have proposed laws for safer gun storage and more rigorous background checks as well.

However, the proposals have been ignored by the dominantly Republican House. Meanwhile, let’s hope that the Democrats and Dewine get through to the House so they can work to prevent any more lives from being lost due to gun violence.

View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Liz Fe Lifestyle

Columbus, OH
601
Followers
61
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

Empowering women one inspirational post at a time

 https://lizfelifestyle.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Economy#State Violence#Gun Violence#Gun Laws#Gun Safety Laws#Ohio Calls For Action#Dosomething Org#Ohioans#Republican House#Gun Sales#Gun Owners#Strong Ohio#Homicides#Shooting#State House Democrats#Prevention#Felons#Self Defense#Minority Communities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Jobs
Related
Columbus, OHPosted by
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Columbus Reflects on Reforms Made Since Last Year’s Protests

It has been a year since the death of George Floyd, killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck, preventing him from breathing. Protesters took to the streets to fight against police brutality and racial injustice after news of this event swept across the nation. One year later, Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin, Franklin County Commissioner Kevin Boyce and U.S Congresswoman Joyce Beatty reflect on the progress that has been made in Columbus.
Columbus, OHPosted by
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Columbus Take the First Step Towards Police Accountability

After the murder of Andre Hill by the hands of police brutality, the people of the city of Columbus called for reforms to be brought to the police department to ensure this event wouldn’t repeat in the future. In response, Columbus City Mayor Andrew Ginther decided the first step would be to enlist a new police chief for the city.
Columbus, OHPosted by
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Body Cameras Could Be the Key to Police Accountability

While most people will remember the year 2020 for the health crisis of COVID-19, the year was also one marked by a string of police brutality. The deaths of individuals such as Andre Hill and Ma’Khia Bryant at the hands of police officers have caused the public to question whether or not they can trust their own law enforcement.
Columbus, OHPosted by
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Candidate Ivonne Roman States Why She Wants to Bring Change to the Columbus Police

With the virtual town hall meeting scheduled for Wednesday, the Columbus Police Department faces the question of which of the finalists will step up as the new police chief. Of the nine candidates selected, four finalists have been chosen: Elaine Bryant, Derrick Diggs, Avery Moore, and Ivonne Roman. During the town hall meeting, citizens will be able to speak to these candidates personally to ask what they intend to accomplish as Columbus police chief.
Ohio StatePosted by
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Downsides of Ohio Vax-a-Million Lottery

Governor Mike DeWine recently announced a new contest called the “Vax-a-Million,” a lottery based incentive to urge people to get their COVID-10 vaccine. Over the course of five weeks, five total winners will be drawn by the state who will be rewarded with $1 million once they prove that they have been fully vaccinated.
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

DeWine clarifies changes made to Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Governor Mike DeWine is clarifying changes being made to Ohio's mask mandate following his announcement of health orders ending on June 2. The governor said under the new guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on vaccinated and unvaccinated people, he said businesses and employers may choose to still require customers and employees to wear masks.
Ohio StateWFMJ.com

Ohio voter rights group calls House Bill 294 'problematic'

Voting rights advocates and organizations gathered Monday virtually to share concerns about the Ohio GOP backed proposal that would make changes to the state's voting laws. They call a provision in House Bill 294 that would limit the number of days for absentee ballots to be requested by mail "problematic".