Covid Vaccination Freebies

Becca Ballard
 15 days ago

Are there really freebies for those that are vaccinated?

The short answer is yes!

Turns out, your COVID vaccine card is good for more than just your vaccination proof. As the food industry emerges from more than a year of struggles and closures, some food and beverage brands want to reward people who have been vaccinated. This is being done so by giving out freebies for anyone with their vaccination card. Here is the compiled list of freebies to check out if you are fully vaccinated.

Krispy Kreme

One of America’s favorite doughnut chains is celebrating those who recieved their vaccination by giving out a free original glazed doughnut for the rest of 2021. All you have to do is show your vaccination card at a participating U.S. Krispy Kreme and you'll recieve one free doughnut. Limit 1 per day.

Drop Technologies

Do you enjoy a bulk delivery of your favorite snacks from Amazon or free eats from DoorDash and Uber? The e-commerce company, Drop, is offering a $50 credit to people who post a vaccine selfie with #DropCovid and @JoinDrop tag on Instagram.

Office Depot and Office Max

Office stores are more than just pens and candy shelves these days. These two office stores want to help keep you and your vaccination card safe. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises people to take a photo of their vaccination card as backup proof, Office Depot and Office Max stores will laminate your card for free to help keep them safe. At Office Depot and Office Max, use the coupon code 52516714 through July 25.

So Good So You

So Good So You is a brand of good-for-you immunity boosting shots that are available at a lot of national retailers and health food stores. The vitamin C-packed cold pressed juices they offer range in ingredients, from inflammation-fighting turmeric to immunity boosting elderberry and come in 1.7-ounce bottles. If you have been vaccinated, you can receive a voucher for a free shot (the drinkable version), by going to freejuiceshot.com.

White Castle

White Castle is offering a free Dessert-On-A-Stick upon showing proof of a COVID-19 vaccination. Options include the burger chain’s Gooey Buttercake-on-a-Stick, Fudge Dipped Brownie-on-a-Stick, Fudge Dipped Cheesecake-on-a-Stick, and Birthday Cake-on-a-Stick. The offer is valid through May 31, with no purchase necessary. 

Uber and Lyft

Uber and Lyft, two ride-share platforms are offering free rides to vaccination sites across the US to help people get to their vaccine appointments. The feature is launched and will run until July 4.

The Vitamin Shoppe

Enjoy a free snack or drink from The Vitamin Shoppe now through May 31. No purchase necessary, and the deal is good even if you’ve only got one shot down. 

Meijer

Meijer is offering customers a $10 coupon for those who get fully vaccinated for COVID-19 at one of their grocery store's pharmacies. All of the vaccinations are offered here including Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

The retailer will give a separate coupon for $10 off a purchase of $50 or more for customers who already are vaccinated, at another place or even Meijer. Those shoppers must show a completed COVID vaccination card.

Photo By: Pexels

Troy, MI
