Meijer Offers $10 Coupons to Vaccinated Customers

More Americans are getting their COVID-19 vaccinations every day, hopefully bringing us closer to the pandemic's end. While that should be incentive enough to get the shot, some companies are starting to sweeten the deal with freebies, discounts, and other perks.

Did you hear the news? Meijer is offering customers a $10 coupon if they get fully vaccinated for COVID-19 at one of their grocery stores.

This was announced from the chain grocery store on Wednesday, May 19.

We are in a step in the right direction as more than half of Michiganders have received at least one dose of the vaccine. To keep these numbers increasing, Meijer wants to give people an incentive. Shoppers can get a coupon, for $10 off a purchase, when they receive the final coronavirus vaccine at one of its store’s pharmacies. The Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are all available. If you have recieved the vaccination, but at another location other than Meijer, there will also be a coupon available as well. The retailer will give a separate coupon for $10 off a purchase of $50 or more for customers who already are vaccinated, they just must show a completed COVID vaccination card.

Meijer is rewarding those taking the next important step in life right now. They are hoping this incentive will help tip the balance. Those getting their final vaccine in Meijer will receive their coupon after the shot.

In April, Meijer pharmacies launched a walk-up vaccine program at all locations across the Midwest after administering one million vaccine doses at its in-store clinics. To date, the retailer has administered more than 1.3 million doses, as stated on Meijer's website. Meijer said its pharmacies offer walk-up vaccinations for all eligible individuals, including minors aged 12-17 accompanied by a parent or guardian. Individuals can also register for a vaccination appointment with Meijer by texting COVID to 75049, or online at https://clinic.meijer.com/.

Meijer isn't the only one offering incentives, other businesses are following suit. The move is that the latest in incentives is available to Detroiters to get vaccinated. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced on April 28, that the city would give residents a $50 prepaid debit card, $100 for two doses, and to bring in a neighbor for shots, under the Good Neighbor program.

Photo By: Pexels