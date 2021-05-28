Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Meijer Offers $10 Coupons to Vaccinated Customers

Posted by 
Becca Ballard
Becca Ballard
 8 days ago

More Americans are getting their COVID-19 vaccinations every day, hopefully bringing us closer to the pandemic's end. While that should be incentive enough to get the shot, some companies are starting to sweeten the deal with freebies, discounts, and other perks.

Did you hear the news? Meijer is offering customers a $10 coupon if they get fully vaccinated for COVID-19 at one of their grocery stores.

This was announced from the chain grocery store on Wednesday, May 19.

We are in a step in the right direction as more than half of Michiganders have received at least one dose of the vaccine. To keep these numbers increasing, Meijer wants to give people an incentive. Shoppers can get a coupon, for $10 off a purchase, when they receive the final coronavirus vaccine at one of its store’s pharmacies. The Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are all available. If you have recieved the vaccination, but at another location other than Meijer, there will also be a coupon available as well. The retailer will give a separate coupon for $10 off a purchase of $50 or more for customers who already are vaccinated, they just must show a completed COVID vaccination card.

Meijer is rewarding those taking the next important step in life right now. They are hoping this incentive will help tip the balance. Those getting their final vaccine in Meijer will receive their coupon after the shot.

In April, Meijer pharmacies launched a walk-up vaccine program at all locations across the Midwest after administering one million vaccine doses at its in-store clinics. To date, the retailer has administered more than 1.3 million doses, as stated on Meijer's website. Meijer said its pharmacies offer walk-up vaccinations for all eligible individuals, including minors aged 12-17 accompanied by a parent or guardian. Individuals can also register for a vaccination appointment with Meijer by texting COVID to 75049, or online at https://clinic.meijer.com/.

Meijer isn't the only one offering incentives, other businesses are following suit. The move is that the latest in incentives is available to Detroiters to get vaccinated. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced on April 28, that the city would give residents a $50 prepaid debit card, $100 for two doses, and to bring in a neighbor for shots, under the Good Neighbor program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LBUdQ_0aBKqAJW00
Photo By: Pexels

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Becca Ballard

Becca Ballard

Birmingham, MI
861
Followers
117
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to a glimpse into latest trends- fashion, lifestyle and travel edition. Grab a coffee and stay for awhile. I hope to leave you restless with the urge to explore somewhere new whether that be a new city or clothing shop.

 https://www.instagram.com/becs_ballard/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
Detroit, MI
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Health
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Duggan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Coupons#Online Shoppers#Online Stores#Discounts#Grocery Stores#Vaccinated Customers#Michiganders#The Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson#Covid#Meijer Pharmacies#Freebies#Walk Up Vaccinations#Incentives#People#Minors#More Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Grocery & Supermaketwfft.com

Kroger lifts mask mandate for vaccinated customers in stores

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — All Kroger stores, and their affiliates, are now allowing fully-vaccinated customers go maskless. The new mask policy at Kroger for vaccinated customers went into effect Thursday nationwide. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK. SIGN UP: Breaking News, Daily News Updates & More. Kroger.
Sunbury, PADaily Item

Weis lifts masking policy for vaccinated customers, employees

SUNBURY — Weis Markets will allow vaccinated customers and employees to go maskless in their stores if local governments are following updated guidance. Weis joins a growing list of grocers and retail stores revising mask policies following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released last week. New guidance says fully vaccinated people do not have to wear masks in most instances.
Colorado Stateperuzi.xyz

Colorado businesses promote vaccines for staff, customers

DENVER — Jose Beteta is eager for business to get back “to normal” – he is CEO and co-founder of Raices Brewing Company in Denver, which opened about a year and a half ago – right before the pandemic. Like many other businesses that survived the pandemic, Raices had to...
Public HealthKUTV

Kroger awarding $5M, other prizes, to vaccinated customers

(KUTV) — In an effort to continue the push for COVID-19 vaccinations across the country, Kroger is offering up various prizes to vaccinated customers, workers or individuals who get the shot. Kroger-owned stores in Utah include Smith's Food and Drug and Fred Meyer Jewelers. Vaccination appointments are being offered through...
Troy, MIPosted by
Becca Ballard

Covid Vaccination Freebies

Are there really freebies for those that are vaccinated?. Turns out, your COVID vaccine card is good for more than just your vaccination proof. As the food industry emerges from more than a year of struggles and closures, some food and beverage brands want to reward people who have been vaccinated. This is being done so by giving out freebies for anyone with their vaccination card. Here is the compiled list of freebies to check out if you are fully vaccinated.
Medical & BiotechWINKNEWS.com

Companies offering vaccine incentives

Some companies are offering rewards to make getting the vaccine more attractive. CVS has sweepstakes where you can win free cruises or Super Bowl tickets, DoorDash is sending out $2 million in gift cards, you can get one free donut with your vaccination card at Krispy Kreme, and Target will take $5 off your purchase with vaccination proof.
Chesterfield, VANBC12

Chesterfield gym to require proof of vaccinations for customers

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Friday, all capacity and social distancing limitations will be a thing of the past all over the Commonwealth. You may even be able to walk into a business or restaurant that doesn’t require masks. That’s because the governor is giving businesses discretion of how to operate from now on although, he continues to urge those who haven’t been vaccinated to mask up. Despite the restrictions coming to an end, some businesses are still practicing caution.
KWCH.com

Dillons joins in $5M giveaway for vaccinated customers, employees

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Dillons, as part of Kroger Health, has joined the launch of a new giveaway aimed at motivating more Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The #CommunityImmunity Giveaway will provide Kroger Health customers and associates with the opportunity to win one of five $1 million checks or one of 50 “groceries for a year” prizes. The giveaway starts June 3, 2021, and runs through July 10, 2021, with winners scheduled to be selected weekly.
Hillsdale, MIPosted by
US 103.1

Kroger Offers Millions In Vaccination Perks

Kroger is joining the list of retail giants in America pushing us to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Kroger’s Michigan footprint is largely set down in SE Michigan with the closest locations to Battle Creek in Lansing and Hillsdale. But some people might be willing to make the drive just for the chance at a year’s free groceries or a $1 million dollar prize for being vaccinated.
RestaurantsSo Md News.com

Free pizza for vaccinated people offered

Marylanders are going to want to hold on tight to their COVID-19 vaccination card because Ledo Pizza is giving away free pizza to everyone that has completed their first dose of the vaccine in its home state of Maryland throughout May and June. Now through June 30, or until 10,000...
Portland, ORklcc.org

Businesses see risks in maskless policies for vaccinated customers

A grocery storekeeper who will keep requiring masks in the store, rather than check vaccination cards. A jewelry store owner who’ll keep a “masks required” poster up, but won’t confront customers who uncover their faces. And an amusement park manager who “desperately” wants to open, but won’t because of threats...
Public Healthkiwaradio.com

Hy-Vee Offering $10 Gift Cards If Customers Get COVID Shot

Statewide Iowa — As the rate of COVID vaccinations in Iowa slows, Hy-Vee is now offering ten-dollar gift cards to every individual who completes their COVID vaccination at a Hy-Vee Pharmacy. To qualify for the Hy-Vee gift card, a person must get the single shot of the Johnson and Johnson...
Vermont Statemynbc5.com

Sweet incentive: Vermont offering creemee coupons at vaccine clinics

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont is offering a sweet incentive in an effort to boost slowing COVID-19 vaccination rates in the state — creemees. The Agency of Agriculture announced Wednesday it will offer 10,000 coupons through certain EMS clinics for the program, dubbed "Creemee for a Shot!" Discounts for the soft-serve will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis between May 21 and 23.
CarsTimes Union

Tuttle-Click Mazda Offers Mazda Car Care Coupons to Interested Drivers

Customers in the Irvine Area Can Avail these Mazda Car Care Coupons until June 30, 2021. Servicing and maintenance of vehicles could burn a hole in the pocket. However, there are ways to save money. Mazda car care coupons is one such way. Customers in Irvine, CA, can save on their servicing costs at Tuttle-Click Mazda by availing these Mazda car care coupons until June 30, 2021.
Grocery & Supermaketwbiw.com

Walmart will increase store hours

INDIANA – Walmart will increase their store hours for the first time since November after drastically cutting them in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. Starting June 5, stores will open an hour earlier – at 6 a.m. each day – except for Tuesday mornings, when Walmart will continue to hold its weekly senior hours for those most vulnerable to COVID-19.
Marshall, WIhngnews.com

New store offers custom apparel

A new downtown Marshall store is looking to bring custom creations to the public. At the same time, the proprietor is hoping it will provide a bit of social interaction. Emily Moses had never considered herself a crafty person until a few years ago. The 31-year-old was working in prenatal health care at a hospital in Iowa; there was a gift shop in the mother and baby unit that was in jeopardy of closing. The department was looking for someone to turn it around to keep it open.