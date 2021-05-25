newsbreak-logo
Florence, SC

Florence police searching for missing 23-year-old woman last seen at mall – Florence, South Carolina

Cover picture for the articleWashington (NewsNation Now) — George Floyd’s Death Anniversary, in the words of President Joe Biden, is a milestone in commemorating the passage of a bill to “eradicate institutional racism” in the criminal justice system. It was thought to be a moment. Instead, Floyd’s family visited Washington on Tuesday to mourn Biden and urge Congress to act in commemoration of the deaths of his brother, father and son a year ago.

Florence County, SCwpde.com

Victim identified in deadly Florence County crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a fatal crash along Allen Road in Florence County Sunday. Sgt. Sonny Collins with SC Highway Patrol reports it happened at 3:30 p.m. and one vehicle was involved. Collins also said the driver of a pickup truck was traveling south and ran...
Mental HealthLebanon-Express

Videos show inmate's death in South Carolina jail

In newly released video of the January death of a South Carolina inmate with a history of mental health issues, deputies are seen deploying stun guns repeatedly and kneeling on the man's neck and back, before he stops moving.
Florence County, SCSCNow

Pee Dee reports 22 new COVID cases, no deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina on Saturday reported a dozen deaths from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and more than 300 new confirmed cases of the virus. For the reporting period that ended Thursday the state reported 325 confirmed cases of the virus, 204 probable cases, and 12 deaths, according to figures published by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Florence, SCSCNow

Florence traffic stop ends in drug arrest

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Friday Florence traffic stop ended with a drug arrest and seizure. A Florence police officer made the traffic stop around South Cashua Drive and "observed suspected drug evidence in plain view during the stop," according to a police media advisory. It added: "A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded almost half a pound of suspect methamphetamine, approximately 28 grams of a substance labeled 'THC edible,' two firearms and over $1,300 in US currency."
Florence County, SCSCNow

State reports more than 200 COVID cases, Pee Dee two deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina on Thursday reported more than 200 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and about the same number of probable cases, along with more than 15 deaths. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Thursday that, for the reporting period that ended...
Florence, SCItem

CARRIE L. CALDWELL SPRY

FLORENCE - Carrie L. Caldwell Spry entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 10, 2021, in Florence. Born in Clarendon County, she was a daughter of the late Appell and Wilhemina Dingle Caldwell. She was the widow of Henry Lincoln Spry. Graveside services will be held at noon on Sunday...
Horry County, SCwpde.com

Gas prices leap in South Carolina and across the nation

SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — The national average for gas prices is now $3.03, up three cents from Wednesday and up 11 cents from last week, according to AAA officials. Locally, Horry County is sitting at $2.83. That's up from $2.69 last week. Florence County is seeing $2.97, which is up...
Columbia, SCSCNow

South Carolina COVID numbers down for second day

COLUMBIA, S.C. − South Carolina reported another day of low COVID-19 numbers along with no coronavirus-related deaths. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 192 fresh confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday along with 95 probable cases. The Pee Dee recorded a dozen confirmed cases with Florence County’s six cases...
Florence, SCwpde.com

Man accused in murder of Florence hair stylist faces judge

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Magistrate Belinda Timmons arraigned Jonathan "Johnny" Lee Love, 31, Monday morning on charges in the murder of Florence hairstylist Mary Brown. Love sobbed throughout the hearing and repeatedly said in court he had nothing to do with Brown's killing. "I don't see how they...
Florence County, SCwpde.com

1 shot outside Florence County nightclub

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was shot in the leg Saturday night outside a nightclub on Honda Way, according to Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden. McFadden said the person’s injuries aren’t thought to be life-threatening. The investigation is ongoing. Stay with ABC 15 for updates.