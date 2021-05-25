How you can get a free burger in Seattle on Friday, May 28

Want a free burger? In honor of National Hamburger Day and to thank Seattle diners for their support, Uneeda Burger in Fremont is giving away free burgers on Friday, May 28. Here’s how it works: Starting at 11 a.m., walkup customers can get a complimentary Classic Burger (all-natural beef patty on a sesame-seed bun, topped with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, and house sauce). But if you want to get fancy, bacon, cheese or a fried egg can be added at an additional fee. One per customer, as long as they last. The freebies are for in-person orders only; limited patio seating is available.