Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan Eases COVID Capacity Restrictions for Restaurants, Ends Curfews on June 1

Posted by 
Becca Ballard
Becca Ballard
 15 days ago

Did you hear the news?

Already, more than half of Michiganders have recieved at least one dose of the vaccine. So changes are in the air! Michigan restaurants can accommodate more guests now starting June 1. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the news on Thursday, May 20. From here, there is a broader plan in place to remove all COVID-19 restrictions in the state of Michigan by July 1.

Starting June 1, all indoor gatherings can proceed at 50 percent capacity. The size of the venue or space does not matter. There will also be no restrictions on outdoor gatherings. Any restaurants offering indoor dining cannot exceed 50 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. The curfews for restaurants and bars forcing closures at 11 P.M. will also end. People who are not fully vaccinated are required to continue to mask up when they are indoors.

It is unanswered why indoor gatherings such as weddings, conferences or graduations are allowed to continue at 50 percent capacity with no cap, while restaurants cannot exceed 50 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. Although this does not quite make any sense, we are still headed a step in the right direction; maybe just slower than anticipated.

Luckily since we are headed in the right direction, so can the job opportunities as well. The Michigan Restaurant & Loding Association, which represents more than 5,000 foodservice and lodging businesses, said these changes will pivot toward helping the industry solve its worker policies and labor shortage issues.

Michigan's outdoor capacity limits also disappear on June 1. Now, sporting events, festivals, concerts, ect. can operate at full capacity starting next week. All mask mandates are said to end July 1 but restaurants or bars can still require their patrons to wear face coverings.

To reflect the new plan in place, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released an updated epidemic order on May 20. Throughout June, people who are not yet fully vaccinated will still be required to wear a mask indoors, although there is no word yet on how this would be enforced.

Here is the plan for the next two months:

June 1

  • Outdoor capacity limits will be lifted
  • 50 percent capacity limits on indoor dining, regardless of size
  • Restaurants cannot exceed 50% capacity, or 100 people; whichever is fewer

July 1

  • All mask mandates and gathering orders will end including cerfews

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DCJPQ_0aBJw0mk00
Photo By: Pexels

Becca Ballard

Becca Ballard

Birmingham, MI
892
Followers
120
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to a glimpse into latest trends- fashion, lifestyle and travel edition. Grab a coffee and stay for awhile. I hope to leave you restless with the urge to explore somewhere new whether that be a new city or clothing shop.

 https://www.instagram.com/becs_ballard/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Food Drink#Size Restaurants#Closures#Indoor Gatherings#Outdoor Gatherings#Businesses#Indoor Dining#Labor Shortage Issues#Concerts#Festivals#Graduations#July#June#Face Coverings#Weddings#Michiganders#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Curfews
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Scranton, PAScranton Times

Restaurant workers welcome end of restrictions

Longtime waitress Tracey Wickizer was thrilled to see Gourmet Family Restaurant filled up again. The eatery at 645 Northern Boulevard in the Chinchilla section of South Abington Twp. was able to fully welcome patrons back on Monday for the first time since the beginning of March 2020 due to efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Kentucky StateStamford Advocate

Kentucky eases COVID capacity limits on businesses, events

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky ushered in the Memorial Day holiday weekend by relaxing pandemic-related limits on crowd sizes as COVID-19 vaccinations continued to climb. Friday marked the start of a two-week stretch in which Kentucky businesses and events are allowed to operate at 75% capacity. The state also lifted its coronavirus-related curfew on bars and restaurants.
Public Healththecharlottegazette.com

Northam ends COVID restrictions

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has officially lifted all state COVID-19 restrictions. According to Executive Order 79, all social distancing and capacity restrictions related to the novel coronavirus ended midnight Friday, May 28. The order does not change current mask guidelines. As of Friday, May 28, fully-vaccinated Virginians do not need...
Public HealthEunice News

Governor eases COVID-19 restrictions

Following months of improvement in COVID-19 hospitalizations and with nearly 3 million vaccine doses administered, Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday signed an updated public health emergency order that removes all remaining business capacity restrictions and the vast majority of masking requirements. This week, Louisiana hit its lowest level of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the very early days…
Virginia StateKPVI Newschannel 6

Most Virginia social distancing, capacity restrictions end

(The Center Square) – The bulk of Virginia’s COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have come to an end as social distancing requirements and capacity restrictions expired Friday. Restaurants, bars and other businesses no longer need to space out patrons and are able to operate on normal schedules, masks are not required for most activities and public and private events can operate at normal capacity.
Public Healthkpay.com

Gun Sales decline as Covid Restrictions Ease

Sales of handguns in California are at an all-time high through the pandemic. Around 920-thousand guns were purchased between March 2020 and April 2021. According to The Trace, a website dedicated to reporting on gun violence, the state has seen a 66-percent increase in handgun sales. First-time gun owners accounted for nearly a-fourth of the sales. However, as COVID restrictions have eased and vaccination rates increased in the state, gun sales have started to decline.
Restaurantsuaemoments.com

Abu Dhabi Eases Restrictions On Restaurants

The limit on the number of people allowed to sit at a table in a restaurant or café has been lifted in Abu Dhabi, provided they are from the same family. Abu Dhabi announced restrictions in February to help curb the spread of the Coronavirus, which included a limit of four per table when dining together.
Marquette, MIWLUC

Bars and restaurants reaching normalcy after restrictions ease

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s a step in the right direction for customers, staff and owners in Michigan bars and restaurants as COVID-19 curfews and certain restrictions are officially lifted. On June 1, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services lifted 11 p.m. curfews for businesses among several other...
Charlottesville, VAcbs19news

Capacity, mask restrictions eased at YMCA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Piedmont YMCA says capacity restrictions have now been eased. According to a release, these restrictions were lifted on Friday at the Brooks Family YMCA in accordance with changes in COVID-19 guidelines at the state level. This means group exercise class capacity has increased significantly,...
New York City, NYBay News 9

State's restaurant, catered events curfews end Monday

Starting Monday in New York, the state-mandated curfew on restaurants and catered events is being lifted. This comes after the state waived restrictions on outdoor dining two weeks ago. The curfew was put in place by the Cuomo administration in 2020 to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Now, indoor...
Flint, MIPosted by
Club 93.7

Outdoor & Indoor Capacity Restrictions Are Easing Up

Today marks the first day of June and a new easing of some outdoor and indoor COVID-19 restrictions. Masks are slowly fading away and Gov. Whitmer announced on Sunday the new guidelines for masks and social gatherings. “As Michiganders have stepped up to get vaccinated and the CDC has released...
Michigan StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in Michigan

The U.S. has reported more than 32.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 20, 2021. More than 580,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
Michigan StatePosted by
100.5 The River

Michigan Has a Massive $4 Million Splash Pad

I have seen a lot splash pads in my day but nothing like the one the costs 4 million dollars to make and is the largest of its kind in Michigan. Having a young son who loves water, I'm no stranger to visiting a few splash pads. What an easy way for my son and one of his buddies to have a good time while I kick back and get caught up with news on my phone.