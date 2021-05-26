Michigan Eases COVID Capacity Restrictions for Restaurants, Ends Curfews on June 1

Did you hear the news?

Already, more than half of Michiganders have recieved at least one dose of the vaccine. So changes are in the air! Michigan restaurants can accommodate more guests now starting June 1. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the news on Thursday, May 20. From here, there is a broader plan in place to remove all COVID-19 restrictions in the state of Michigan by July 1.

Starting June 1, all indoor gatherings can proceed at 50 percent capacity. The size of the venue or space does not matter. There will also be no restrictions on outdoor gatherings. Any restaurants offering indoor dining cannot exceed 50 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. The curfews for restaurants and bars forcing closures at 11 P.M. will also end. People who are not fully vaccinated are required to continue to mask up when they are indoors.

It is unanswered why indoor gatherings such as weddings, conferences or graduations are allowed to continue at 50 percent capacity with no cap, while restaurants cannot exceed 50 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. Although this does not quite make any sense, we are still headed a step in the right direction; maybe just slower than anticipated.

Luckily since we are headed in the right direction, so can the job opportunities as well. The Michigan Restaurant & Loding Association, which represents more than 5,000 foodservice and lodging businesses, said these changes will pivot toward helping the industry solve its worker policies and labor shortage issues.

Michigan's outdoor capacity limits also disappear on June 1. Now, sporting events, festivals, concerts, ect. can operate at full capacity starting next week. All mask mandates are said to end July 1 but restaurants or bars can still require their patrons to wear face coverings.

To reflect the new plan in place, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released an updated epidemic order on May 20. Throughout June, people who are not yet fully vaccinated will still be required to wear a mask indoors, although there is no word yet on how this would be enforced.

Here is the plan for the next two months:

June 1

Outdoor capacity limits will be lifted

50 percent capacity limits on indoor dining, regardless of size

Restaurants cannot exceed 50% capacity, or 100 people; whichever is fewer

July 1

All mask mandates and gathering orders will end including cerfews

Photo By: Pexels