Southwick woman gets back $1 million lottery ticket she threw away by mistake

Emiliano Vittoriosi/ Unsplash

Lea Rose Fiega bought the winning $30 Diamond Millions scratch-off ticket from the Lucky Stop convenience store in Southwick. The store was very close to the place where she works.

After tossing the $1 million ticket accidentally the woman was able to collect her winnings thanks to the kindness and honesty of the family who owns the store.

How did it all happen?

“I was in a hurry, on lunch break, and just scratched it real quick, and looked at it, and it didn't look like a winner, so I handed it over to them to throw away,” the woman told Fox News.

And that is why the ticket lay forgotten behind the counter for the next 10 days.

“One evening, I was going through the tickets from the trash and found out that she didn’t scratch the number,” the store owner’s son, Abhi Shah, told WWLP-TV. “I scratched the number, and it was $1 million underneath the ticket.”

Since Fiega is a regular customer, the family had no doubts who had discarded the ticket by mistake. Shah went to talk to Fiega while she was working.

“He came to my office and said ‘my Mom and Dad would like to see you. I said, ‘I'm working,' and he said, ‘no you have to come over.' So, I went over there and that's when they told me. I was in total disbelief. I cried, I hugged them,” the woman shared with the news outlet.

This win comes after the woman overcame a nearly fatal bout with COVID-19 in January. Her recovery back then felt to her like “winning the lottery”, so now she feels double fortunate and blessed.

“I mean, who does that? They're great people. I am beyond blessed,” Fiega said.

The store will get a $10,000 bonus because it sold the winning ticket, as a commission from the state lottery. Fiega also revealed that she has given the family in Southwick an additional reward and will be saving the rest of the money to retire comfortably.