Mexican food is a California favorite for very good reason. With its flavorful mix of grilled and marinated meats, it is easy to see why Mexican food is a cuisine that is enjoyed by even the fussiest of diners. The Walnut Creek area of California, like many parts of the state, features plenty of tasty Mexican options. Of all of the local favorites, it is certainly no easy task to choose a favorite. If you find yourself in the area and are looking for a great dining experience, then keep reading to learn more about the top Mexican restaurants in Walnut Creek.

Havana

Ivy R on Yelp

Open for brunch, lunch, and dinner, Havana, located on Bonanza, also features live music. When I eat there, I start my meal off with an order of their plantain chips with avocado mash because what else is better than avocado mash for an appetizer? If you are in the mood for tapas, or small plates, try their ropa veija empendadas because they are small but they fill you up before the entrees begin and they're delicious. When it comes to ordering an entree, I suggest their mojo marinated half chicken. It features their truffle cumin cream and a side of their famous yucca fries. If you've never had truffle cumin cream, you're going to want to try this dish out. It will change your life. If you are dining with vegetarian friends, you will want to recommend the mango spinach salad.

What I recommend: Avocado mash and the marinated half chicken

Location: 1516 Bonanza St Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Puesto - Concord

Puesto Owner on Yelp

A family of first-generation Mexican Americans have created a tasty experience featuring authentic Mexican offerings for all diners. For a cool and refreshing starter, try their passionfruit and mango shrimp ceviche. It is served with avocado and drizzled with sesame black garlic chili oil and just talking about it is bringing me back to how tasty this was. All of their burritos are stuffed to the rim with their savory meats so you never feel like you didn't get your money's worth. I recommend their chicken asada. It features a flour tortilla that was freshly made onsite along with melted cheese, grilled chicken, pickled red onions, corn, herb lime rice, and black beans. If, after that burrito, you still have room for dessert, I suggest an order of their traditional tres leches de cafe, not too sweet but just the right amount.

What I recommend: Ceviche and their chicken asada

Location: 2035 Diamond Blvd Ste 100 Concord, CA 94520

Maria Maria

Karlos G on Yelp

Located on Lincoln Avenue, they feature all of the favorites of the western Mexican coast. As an appetizer, I recommend their queso dip and a fresh bowl of chips. In order to get the most variety out of your dining experience, try their three-taco combo. My favorites include Korean fried chicken, street ribeye, and grilled fish. I also encourage you to wash it down with one of their top shelf margaritas. They feature your choice of tequila topped with a splash of orange liquor. Their spinach and mushroom fajitas are a tasty, sizzling vegetarian option.

What I recommend: variety of tacos, all amazing but I like the grilled fish and Korean fried chicken

Location: 1470 N Broadway Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Mexican restaurants are famous for having something on the menu for everyone. The tacos, burritos, and other spicy offerings are beloved the world over. If you find yourself in the Walnut Creek area with an empty stomach, you can take comfort in knowing that there are almost too many options to choose from. If you can only make time to visit one of the above spots, you can be sure that no matter which of them you choose, your dining experience will be a memorable one.