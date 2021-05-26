Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Five Great New Restaurants in the Twin Cities

Posted by 
Brandon Wang
Brandon Wang
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oq2bi_0aBIttlw00
Photo by Joseph Gonzales on UnsplashUnsplash

The food culture in the Twin Cities has definitely seen some drastic changes over the last few years and especially so during the pandemic. Many local restaurants and smaller businesses have struggled but stayed resilient and adapted through hardships. Throughout the pandemic, there have been many obstacles to success for many restaurants but even more establishments took the opportunity to start fresh during the same time period. As many restaurants are opening back up to larger capacities than ever, here are five new locations to check out.

1. Saint Dinette

Saint Dinette was created by both Tim Niver and Adam Eaton (the chef not the baseball player). Tim Niver is the proud owner of both Mucci's Italian and Saint Dinette which makes him a well known name amongst the restaurant scene in Saint Paul. Adam Eaton is one of the fastest rising stars in the culinary scene in the Twin Cities and at just twenty eight years old, Chef Eaton has taken his experiences from Eastern European food and Jewish food to enhance and bring new flavors to Saint Dinette's dishes. At Saint Dinette, the variety of food is expansive and each dish flirts with experimental and creative modern twists.

Saint Dinette can be found located at 261 5th St. E.

2. Sooki & Mimi

Sooki & Mimi should be the one Twin Cities restaurant on every vegetarian's or pescatarian's bucket list. The menu at Sooki & Mimi is truly tremendous and boasts and absolutely stunning ten course tasting menu. To eat at this establishment, a reservation is required and includes a two hour meal experience, two drinks, and appetizers. Make sure to visit soon as in the future, the tasting menu will be completely replaced with a completely different offering.

Sooki & Mimi can be found located at 1432 W 31st St.

3. Hai Hai

At Hai Hai, head chef Christina Nguyen serves a tremendously authentic Southeast Asian menu with a wonderfully playful eating experience. The establishment itself has repurposed an old strip club to house one of the most suprisingly delicious Asian restaurants in the Twin Cities. Each and every item on the menu at Hai Hai is built to impress with options ranging from the sticky rice with mock duck to the ever so popular chicken banana blossom salad.

Hai Hai can be found located at 2121 University Ave NE.

4. Josefina

Josefina might be found in the suburbs but is still just as great as any restaurant you might find in the cities with Italian pizzas and pastas that are served to absolute perfection. The menu is filled with ingredients that are sourced directly from Lake Minnetonka which includes options like the bigeye tuna crudo and oysters. Aside from the top tier seafood, a very popular option at Josefina is their pineapple fra diavolo with calabrese sausage.

Josefina can be found located at 739 Lake St E.

5. WRAP

WRAP might not sound as exciting as some of the other establishments on this list but despite the focus on wraps, the establishments makes a simple wrap something that even the pickiest of food critics will end up craving. WRAP has the goal of making their wraps stand out from the crowd and is hyper experimental with their ingredients. One of the most popular wraps is a classic pepperoni, salami, and cheese wrap but with the addition of hot cheetos. For those looking for some food on the go or a quick bite, WRAP is definitely the place to go.

WRAP can be found located at 729 N Washington Ave.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Brandon Wang

Brandon Wang

Kenilworth, IL
791
Followers
127
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

Midwest Foodie / Personal Finance Enthusiast / Post-grad Life

 https://brandon-wang.medium.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Restaurants
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
Minneapolis, MN
Food & Drinks
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Local Food#Italian Food#Top Chef#Hot Food#Great New Restaurants#Unsplashunsplash#The Twin Cities#Southeast Asian#Calabrese Sausage#Businesses#Appetizers#Eastern European Food#Jewish Food#Ingredients#Lake Minnetonka#Washington Ave#Craving#Cheese Wrap#Larger Capacities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Seafood
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Vegetarian
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Mariposa, CAPosted by
Only In Northern California

Charles Street Dinner House Is An Old West-Themed Steakhouse In Northern California That Always Satisfies

Located near Yosemite National Park is a steakhouse that has become the go-to spot for many hungry travelers after a full day’s worth of adventure. Charles Dinner Street House is an icon in the beautiful town of Mariposa. Famous for its Old West theme and hearty steak dinners, this place serves up tasty dishes that […] The post Charles Street Dinner House Is An Old West-Themed Steakhouse In Northern California That Always Satisfies appeared first on Only In Your State.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Brandon Wang

The Chicago Restaurant That Reimagined Tapas

Tapas are a great choice for those that want either an appetizer or a few small dishes to round out a meal. They originate from Spain and the dishes served can be either hot or cold. Commonly found in many bars or Spanish restaurants, there are plenty of different options for tapas within the city of Chicago.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Brandon Wang

Five of the Top Speakeasy Bars in Chicago

As the weather starts to warm up and the city starts reopening, the nightlife in Chicago is starting to revive itself. Each weekend there seems to be more and more people walking through the streets of the city and bars and clubs have started to become more packed than ever. Many times, these weekends are the first time people are going out again in over a year. Despite the reopening of the city and vaccines being deployed, please take the utmost caution when gathering in busy areas.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Brandon Wang

Three New Michelin Star Restaurants to Try in Chicago

The Michelin Stars are one of the most prestigious awards to be given to any restaurant and being included in the Michelin Guide can be the quickest way to propel an establishment into mainstream popularity. This year in 2021, the Michelin Guide has been updated once again and Michelin Stars have been awarded to a grand total of twenty four different restaurants in Chicago. To no suprise, Alinea is still the only restaurant in Chicago that has been awarded three Michelin Stars and is one of roughly a hundred and thirty with the honor worldwide. Aside from that, five Chicago restaurants have been awarded two Michelin Stars and eighteen different restaurants have gotten one Michelin Star this year.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Brandon Wang

The Newest Addition to Chicago's Hot Dog Scene

In America, one of the county's most iconic foods is the hot dog. Hot dogs can be found anywhere from backyard barbeques to kids' birthday parties. In Chicago, one of the city's most famous foods is the iconic Chicago hot dog which elevates the classic hot dog to even tastier levels. Traditionally, a Chicago hot dog includes a snappy hot dog, poppy seed bun, and a whole plethora of toppings. The toppings never include ketchup but instead are yellow mustard, sweet green pickle relish, onion, tomato slices or wedges, a pickle spear, sport peppers, and celery salt.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Brandon Wang

Where to Find Delicious Japanese Sandwiches in Chicago

Japanese food is everywhere around America and it is actually pretty rare to go to a city without at least a few decent Japanese restaurants. Despite the number of Japanese restaurants, one specific part of Japanese cuisine that is missing are all the sandwiches that Japan is well known for. If you are looking for sushi or ramen, you probably already know a few places or have a favorite establishment already. On the other hand, if you are looking for a restaurant that specializes in japanese sandwiches, you will probably have a much harder time finding quality establishments.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Brandon Wang

Great Places to Drink Bubble Tea Around Chicago

Around the Midwest, bubble tea or boba shops have not been all that common but the trending popularity of these sweet drinks has since been the catalyst for countless bubble tea shops popping up around Chicago. These drinks vary from very traditional milk tea and tapioca pearls to fruit smoothies with flavored, popping boba. Bubble tea can come in all sorts of flavors and colors and there is something for everyone. For those around Chicago looking for a new bubble tea spot, here are a few great locations to check out.
Restaurantsvisitbuffaloniagara.com

Stores with Stories: Park Vue Soul Food Bar and Restaurant

Comfort food reigns supreme on the menu of Park Vue, a soul food restaurant at the edge of the city’s Schiller Park. Daughter-mother owners Harrita West and Schenita Williams say that they yearned to try their hands at being restaurateurs while creating a welcoming place for their community. The Schiller...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Brandon Wang

Chicago's Italian Beef Just Turned Vegan

The Italian Beef sandwich is one of Chicago's most iconic sandwiches consisting of juicy roast beef with giardiniera peppers and delivered au jus right on top of a chewy French roll of bread. It can be commonly orded "wet" in many establishments which means that the sandwich will get dipped additionally in the same juice that the beef is cooked in and submerged in sweet juicy deliciousness.
Indiana StatePosted by
Only In Indiana

Chow Down At Sushi Club, An All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Restaurant In Indiana

When it comes to sushi restaurants in Indiana, there is a handful or so that stand out above the rest in terms of atmosphere, experience, and, most importantly, quality. One Indiana staple serves up all-you-can-eat sushi that is easily as beautiful as it is delicious, and we can definitely see it bringing us back in […] The post Chow Down At Sushi Club, An All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Restaurant In Indiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
New York City, NYabc7ny.com

Curfew for New York City restaurants, bars and caterers ends

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The last of the coronavirus-era restrictions on restaurants, bars and catering businesses are coming to an end in New York. Starting Monday night, restaurants, and bars in New York City can serve past midnight. It comes as COVID positivity rates in New York City and New York State are below one percent.
Agriculturebrunswickforest.com

Reeling in Some Great Flavor: Local Seafood

Fresh seafood is always a crowd-pleaser in Southeastern North Carolina. The major bodies of water that surround our area are vital for food and trade. Seafood in the greater Wilmington area has its own culture, with many delicious ways to prepare it. Choosing to buy something local is important because...
RestaurantsPosted by
St. Louis Business Journal

Chef Nate Hereford to bring new chicken restaurant concept to City Foundry food hall

Chef Nate Hereford plans to bring a new restaurant concept to City Foundry's food hall when it opens later this year. Young professionals are a vital asset to the St. Louis region and the St. Louis Business Journal will again recognize all movers and shakers under 40 years of age (as of 11/01/21) in a special awards publication. Nominate by Friday, August 6, 2021.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Brandon Wang

The Best Shop to Buy Ingredients for a Charcuterie Board in Chicago

It is almost summer in Chicago now and the parks and beaches are getting busier than ever. One trend that has taken over social media and millenials by storm is the charcuterie board. Charcuterie boards can now be seen everywhere in picnics at parks or a nice beach. The term charcuterie itself refers to a French word which is completely focused on the preparation of meat products and is meant as a way to preserve meat. Due to the ease of sourcing ingredients and preparing a charcuterie board, the stunning visuals of a full meat and cheese platter are perfect for that post to social media stories or just to enjoy on a nice outdoor day.
Restaurantsngtimes.ca

The Great North Grenville Restaurant Challenge

Canada Day is fast approaching and we want to start the celebrations a bit earlier with our Restaurant Challenge!. Are you a foodie? Want to try some unique dishes from our local eateries and restaurants,. and vote weekly for a chance to win a gift card?. Join us in voting...
Denver, COPosted by
Visual Freedom

Five Best Burger Restaurants in Denver

It's always nice to go out and buy yourself a delicious burger on a gorgeous summer day while in Denver. There is a comprehensive list of restaurants you can come to, bring along with you your family and enjoy the best of what Colorado has to offer when it comes to burgers. If you're searching for a good, juicy, meaty, and satisfying burger while in Denver, drop by some of these burger restaurants and pick your new favorites among these charcoal grilled patties, along with toasted bread buns and coleslaw and toppings of your choice.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Carlos Hernandez

4 great restaurants to enjoy at Disney Springs Orlando

Disney Springs is a great spot to visit when in Orlando, whether you plan to hit the theme parks or not. There are so many options on where to eat, it can be a little overwhelming and although much of it has to do with how much you are willing to spend and your overall mood, I do think some restaurants are better than others overall.
Posted by
Just Go

Five Best Blue Crab Restaurants in Colorado

If you're craving kinds of seafood, Colorado has its very own representatives. They have mouthwatering food paired with top-notch services. Here are some of the best blue crabs restaurants in town. Carefully chosen premium crabs and kinds of seafood delivered fresh daily from their docks to the table right in front of your eyes. The splash of flavors would bring you even closer to the ocean. So while you're traveling in Colorado, make sure and visit these fine blue crab restaurants. So grab your napkins and prepare yourselves for a rollercoaster ride of the freshest blue crabs found only in Colorado.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Gené Hunter

New Champagne Bar coming to Atlantic Station

(ATLANTA, Ga.) A new drinking and dining experience is coming to Atlantic Station and is set to debut this fall. The new cuisine and wine bar, Rosé Bistro & Champagne Bar, will feature an extensive selection of wines and classic French brunch, dinner and appetizers.