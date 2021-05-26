Five Great New Restaurants in the Twin Cities

Photo by Joseph Gonzales on Unsplash Unsplash

The food culture in the Twin Cities has definitely seen some drastic changes over the last few years and especially so during the pandemic. Many local restaurants and smaller businesses have struggled but stayed resilient and adapted through hardships. Throughout the pandemic, there have been many obstacles to success for many restaurants but even more establishments took the opportunity to start fresh during the same time period. As many restaurants are opening back up to larger capacities than ever, here are five new locations to check out.

1. Saint Dinette

Saint Dinette was created by both Tim Niver and Adam Eaton (the chef not the baseball player). Tim Niver is the proud owner of both Mucci's Italian and Saint Dinette which makes him a well known name amongst the restaurant scene in Saint Paul. Adam Eaton is one of the fastest rising stars in the culinary scene in the Twin Cities and at just twenty eight years old, Chef Eaton has taken his experiences from Eastern European food and Jewish food to enhance and bring new flavors to Saint Dinette's dishes. At Saint Dinette, the variety of food is expansive and each dish flirts with experimental and creative modern twists.

Saint Dinette can be found located at 261 5th St. E.

2. Sooki & Mimi

Sooki & Mimi should be the one Twin Cities restaurant on every vegetarian's or pescatarian's bucket list. The menu at Sooki & Mimi is truly tremendous and boasts and absolutely stunning ten course tasting menu. To eat at this establishment, a reservation is required and includes a two hour meal experience, two drinks, and appetizers. Make sure to visit soon as in the future, the tasting menu will be completely replaced with a completely different offering.

Sooki & Mimi can be found located at 1432 W 31st St.

3. Hai Hai

At Hai Hai, head chef Christina Nguyen serves a tremendously authentic Southeast Asian menu with a wonderfully playful eating experience. The establishment itself has repurposed an old strip club to house one of the most suprisingly delicious Asian restaurants in the Twin Cities. Each and every item on the menu at Hai Hai is built to impress with options ranging from the sticky rice with mock duck to the ever so popular chicken banana blossom salad.

Hai Hai can be found located at 2121 University Ave NE.

4. Josefina

Josefina might be found in the suburbs but is still just as great as any restaurant you might find in the cities with Italian pizzas and pastas that are served to absolute perfection. The menu is filled with ingredients that are sourced directly from Lake Minnetonka which includes options like the bigeye tuna crudo and oysters. Aside from the top tier seafood, a very popular option at Josefina is their pineapple fra diavolo with calabrese sausage.

Josefina can be found located at 739 Lake St E.

5. WRAP

WRAP might not sound as exciting as some of the other establishments on this list but despite the focus on wraps, the establishments makes a simple wrap something that even the pickiest of food critics will end up craving. WRAP has the goal of making their wraps stand out from the crowd and is hyper experimental with their ingredients. One of the most popular wraps is a classic pepperoni, salami, and cheese wrap but with the addition of hot cheetos. For those looking for some food on the go or a quick bite, WRAP is definitely the place to go.

WRAP can be found located at 729 N Washington Ave.