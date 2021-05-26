The Cook's House Is a New Way to Buy Takeout Without the Restaurant

What's not a restaurant but still sells takeout? It's The Cook's House in Seekonk, Massachusetts

The Cook's House in Seekonk, Massachusetts Tracey Folly/Author

Parker's Meat Market stood in the same location at 22 Olney Street, Seekonk, Massachusetts 02771 for years. Decades even. When Parker's Meat Market closed, it left a hole that wasn't filled until new owners came along and opened it under a new name, M&J Meat and Deli. Unfortunately, M&J Meat and Deli couldn't fill the empty shoes that Parker's left behind. They, too, closed down permanently.

Local Seekonk, Massachusetts residents wondered what would take its place. Several months ago, they got the answer.

There is a new business in the old storefront that once housed Parker's Meat Market and M&J Meat and Deli. It's called The Cook's House, and hopefully, it will have better luck than its predecessors.

From The Cook's House official website:

Our Goal is to provide restaurant-quality prepared food for you and your family. From kids' meals to soup, salad, & appetizers to your main course (& even to homemade dog treats!), we've got you covered!

It's as simple as heat-and-serve or cook-and-serve!

According to their website, they offer grilled cheese sandwiches.

On top of all the heat & serve and cook & serve meals, we will also be offering ready-to-eat Grilled Cheese Sandwiches!

Since they seem particularly proud of their grilled cheese sandwiches, it's worth a peek at their menu to find out why. They offer a surprising and almost endless variety of grilled cheese combinations including Italian Grilled Cheese, Taco Grilled Cheese, French Grilled Cheese, Meatball Grilled Cheese, Chicken Parm Grilled Cheese, Trex Grilled Cheese, Mac and Cheese Grilled Cheese, Traditional Grilled Cheese, Breakfast Grilled Cheese, Kids Grilled Cheese, and Hot Dog Grilled Cheese.

That's a lot of grilled cheese.

Gluten-free bread is also available.

The Cook's House in Seekonk, Massachusetts Tracey Folly/Author