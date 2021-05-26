For Tasty Food and Charming Decor, Visit Brother's Seafood

This decade-old seafood restaurant was just what the Town of Seekonk needed.

Lobster art hanging on the wall of Brothers Seafood 6 Olney St, Seekonk, MA 02771 Tracey Folly/Author

People love seafood.

They love the taste, but this is not what they love most about it. They also love the variety and the abundance of choices. Seafood is different from other food.

People don't love seafood because it tastes good, though of course, they do like the taste. Nor do they love it because they grew up eating it and seafood is comfort food. They mostly love seafood because of the fascination and delight involved in extracting tasty morsels of fish concealed beneath the surface of the sea. In order to get to them, you need skill and equipment. That makes it special, and in some cases, scarce.

There are so many varieties of seafood to eat, and as many different styles of preparing them--all offering unique tastes and textures. And there are so many kinds of seafood available all year round: all you have to do is take a walk along the coast or open your phone menu and choose from hundreds of options.

One such option is Brothers Seafood in Seekonk, Massachusetts. Their food is hot, fresh, and delicious. And their seafaring-themed decor is adorable.

Ship steering wheel art hanging on the wall of Brothers Seafood 6 Olney St, Seekonk, MA 02771 Tracey Folly/Author

Although they don't have an official website, Brothers Seafood Restaurant has an impressively high rating among Google reviewers, like these two glowing five-star reviews:

I was passing through had the chance to eat fish and chips and fried strip clams in this small joint. Wonderful people. Was one of the best lightest batters I had in my life. The [sic] have hand cut home fries. Nothing frozen. Would definitely go back.

Love this place. The food is always fresh and delicious. My daughter and granddaughter love the kale soup and lobster rolls the best. I love the fish and scallops. Never had a bad meal. thank you guys.

The reason there are so many seafood fanatics is largely due to the fact that fish is one of the best sources of protein available. It's also a healthy source of essential fatty acids that humans need but can't produce very easily, such as omega-3. (Fish oils are widely used in supplements. Studies have found that they improve heart health in people who have high cholesterol.

There are three kinds of people on the planet: those who like seafood, those who hate seafood, and those who have never eaten seafood. Fair enough. But for anyone who's never tried it and doesn't suffer from a seafood allergy that would make it dangerous to do so, it's worth a try.

Especially if you happen to pass through the Town of Seekonk. Brothers Seafood Restaurant is located at 6 Olney Street, Seekonk, Massachusetts 02771.

Anchor art hanging on the wall of Brothers Seafood 6 Olney St, Seekonk, MA 02771 Tracey Folly/Author