Making sense of Social Security benefit rules

I have been writing articles about Social Security for more than 10 years. Based on mail I receive, there are many common misunderstandings. Let me recap a few. Early claiming: Most people realize that if they apply early, say at age 62, for a Social Security benefit based on their work record, it is reduced from the amount they are entitled to at full retirement age (FRA). Unfortunately, some believe erroneously that even if they apply for their benefit early they can re-apply at their FRA and receive a larger benefit. When you apply early for a benefit based on your work record, it is reduced for life. Moreover, if you become eligible for a spousal benefit later, that benefit will be reduced because you applied early.