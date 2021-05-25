newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Making sense of Social Security benefit rules

By Steve Sharp
Watertown Daily Times
 4 days ago

I have been writing articles about Social Security for more than 10 years. Based on mail I receive, there are many common misunderstandings. Let me recap a few. Early claiming: Most people realize that if they apply early, say at age 62, for a Social Security benefit based on their work record, it is reduced from the amount they are entitled to at full retirement age (FRA). Unfortunately, some believe erroneously that even if they apply for their benefit early they can re-apply at their FRA and receive a larger benefit. When you apply early for a benefit based on your work record, it is reduced for life. Moreover, if you become eligible for a spousal benefit later, that benefit will be reduced because you applied early.

www.wdtimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Age#Fra#Social Benefits#Social Content#Social Work#Retirement Income#Fra#Potential Benefits#Self Employed Income#His Her Spouse#Correct Information#His Her Work Record#Survivor Benefits#Credits#He She#Ex Spousal Benefits#Earnings#Divorce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Security
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Social Securitykoamnewsnow.com

3 Retirement Tasks You Can Conquer in the Time It Takes to Walk Your Dog

Preparing for retirement can feel like a daunting task. But the reality is, you don’t have to devote hours to poring over financial documents to develop a sound approach to building financial security in your later years. In fact, there are many different retirement planning steps that can make a huge difference in your life and that take mere minutes.
Personal Financetucson.com

3 Surefire Ways to Grow Your Social Security Paycheck

You'll probably rely on Social Security to at least help cover your senior living expenses. To that end, it pays to lock in the highest monthly benefit you can. Here are three easy ways to pull that off. 1. Boost your earnings with a side job. Some people assume that...
SocietySidney Herald

Know the eligibility for a spouse's SS benefits

Social Security helps you secure today and tomorrow with financial benefits, information, and tools that support you throughout life’s journey. If you don’t have enough Social Security credits to qualify for benefits on your own record, you may be able to receive benefits on your spouse’s record. To qualify for...
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

The time is now for action on Social Security

While policymakers in Washington, D.C., are focused on increases in infrastructure spending and changes to corporate and capital gains taxes, an arguably even more important issue is receiving absolutely no attention. Social Security is America’s largest government program and is the most important source of income for most elderly Americans,...
Personal FinanceKilgore News Herald

Financial Focus: Financial tips for the self-employed

Being self-employed has some benefits: You get to choose your own hours, you don’t have to count “vacation days” and you’ll never worry about getting downsized. On the other hand, you’re truly on your own — there’s no employer-sponsored retirement plan and no benefits package. So, if you’ve recently started a business or become a “gig worker,” possibly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, what can you do to get on the road to financial security?
Personal Financecrossroadstoday.com

3 Easy Ways to Scrounge Up More Retirement Savings

Today, Social Security pays the average senior $1,543 a month. If that doesn’t sound like a lot of money, well, it isn’t — not when you consider some of the expenses you might face as a senior, from housing to healthcare to the cost of staying busy in the absence of having a full-time job.
Milford, CTorangetownnews.com

Dollars & Sense: What Does the 10-Year Rule Mean?

It is getting more and more difficult to keep up with tax law changes these days. We have had several in the past 4 years. Notably the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act that was passed in December of 2017 and more recently the C.A.R.E.S. Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief & Economic Security Act) that was passed in March of 2020. Add to these President Biden’s proposed American Jobs Plan Act and it is easy to be confused and to understand how all of these affect us individually.
Politicsgoldrushcam.com

AARP Survey Finds Overwhelming Bipartisan Majority Opposes Social Security and Medicare Cuts to Reduce Deficit

May 27, 2021 - WASHINGTON - An AARP survey released on Wednesday finds that 85% of Americans age 50+ oppose cutting Social Security and Medicare to reduce the. federal budget deficit. The poll shows overwhelming opposition from both Republicans (88%) and Democrats (87%) on cutting Social Security benefits to pay down the deficit. Similarly high proportions of Republicans (86%) and Democrats (87%) strongly oppose cuts to Medicare.
Personal FinanceWMUR.com

Money Matters: Are you safely retired?

Are you retired or thinking about retiring soon? Is running out of money during retirement one of your biggest concerns? Given the uncertainty of the economy and the markets, outliving your assets, which is called longevity risk, is on many retirees’ minds these days. Although not often thought about, the reverse situation can also be an issue. Getting to the end of life with a big pile of money and lots of unfulfilled dreams isn’t pleasant either.
Maryville, MOmaryvilleforum.com

Social Security: Offering a wide variety of online services

Have you ever thought you might need to visit a Social Security office? Chances are you do not. You can probably conduct your business with us without even leaving your home. Our online services page at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices provides you a wide variety of self-service options you can use on your phone, tablet, or computer. You can even apply for retirement, disability, or Medicare online.
Income Taxliveinsurancenews.com

Tips for self-employed workers who must handle their own tax obligations

The number of people who are working for themselves continues to grow…. This means millions more Americans are responsible for reporting self-employment income and keeping track of the taxes they owe. Business tax preparation can be tricky for those new to the self-employment ranks, requiring taxpayers who work for themselves...
EconomyL.A. Weekly

Due.com is Helping Millennials Retire Confidently

Millennials have been the butt of the joke for years, especially when it comes to finances. The fact of the matter is that the struggle is real. If you are a Boomer, your eyes are definitely rolling in the back of your head. Your generation, just like those before, has also had to overcome challenges. I’m also aware this whole pandemic has also put a wrench into your retirement plans, too.