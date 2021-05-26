Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Southwest Airlines flight attendant loses two teeth after being attacked by passenger when landing in San Diego

Posted by 
Amy Christie
Amy Christie
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jWhpQ_0aBIKazm00
tstrong20/ Pixabay

A flight attendant for Southwest Airlines was assaulted by a passenger during a flight to San Diego. A union president revealed the attacked attendant lost two teeth in the confrontation.

How did it all happen?

The incident was brought to the attention of the airline’s CEO by a letter from a union leader asking for action to be taken to stop unruly passengers.

"From April 8 to May 15, there were 477 passenger misconduct incidents on Southwest Airlines aircraft,” Lyn Montgomery, the president of the Transport Workers Union of America Local 556, wrote to CEO Gary Kelly on Monday, as reported by NBC News.
“The unprecedented number of incidents has reached an intolerable level, with passenger non-compliance events also becoming more aggressive in nature,” Montgomery added.

The union president explained that during the weekend a flight attendant was “seriously assaulted, resulting in injuries to the face and a loss of two teeth.”

What was the reaction from Southwest Airlines?

The statement released by Southwest Airlines said a passenger on a flight that took off Sunday morning from Sacramento, California, to San Diego “repeatedly ignored standard in-flight instructions and became verbally and physically abusive upon landing.”

Law enforcement took over the passenger and the person was arrested after the plane landed.

“We do not condone or tolerate verbal or physical abuse of our Flight Crews, who are responsible for the safety of our passengers,” the statement added.

Montgomery emphasized in her letter that the airline company “has the responsibility of being front and center on this matter.”

“Flight Attendants are doing all they can do to ensure compliance while creating a safe environment for all passengers and crew, but they also need the support and tools required to prevent injury to ourselves and others,” she continued, according to the news outlet.

What did the union president request to make sure safety comes first?

Montgomery believes crew members have to be given the "benefit of the doubt" by management if an in-flight confrontation occurs.

The president also requested that Southwest Airlines puts in place a restricted travelers list for passengers who misbehave.

“No passenger should be removed from one flight only to be permitted to board the very next Southwest Airlines flight after a non-compliance incident. We ask that you take a strong stance to ensure that unruly passengers are not welcome to travel with us, period, full stop,” she wrote.
“Flight Crews must feel safe and supported when reporting to work,” Montgomery concluded after the Sand Diego incident.

Amy Christie

Amy Christie

Dallas, TX
6K+
Followers
812
Post
856K+
Views
ABOUT

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Accident#Airline Passengers#Passenger Aircraft#Nbc News#Flight Crews#Landing#Unruly Passengers#Crew Members#Incidents#Face#Ceo Gary Kelly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
San Diego, CAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

23 people rescued from panga off San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Twenty-three people were rescued off a suspected smuggling boat intercepted off the coast of Point Loma early Monday, officials said. The boat was spotted shortly before 2:50 a.m. by a video surveillance system operated by the Border Patrol, officials said. The boat was drifting near rocks off Sunset Cliffs Boulevard near Osprey Street, according to San Diego police.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

23 people rescued from panga off Sunset Cliffs

SAN DIEGO — Twenty-three people were rescued off a suspected smuggling boat intercepted near Sunset Cliffs early Monday — just weeks after three people were killed when a smuggling boat hit a reef and broke apart near Point Loma, officials said. A Border Patrol agent on land using a special...
San Diego, CAkyma.com

CBP: 23 people pulled from panga near Point Loma

(KYMA, KECY, NBC NEWS) - The U.S. Coast Guard pulled 23 people from a panga early Monday off the coast of Point Loma in San Diego after the boat got itself stuck in the surf line. The people on board were all in the U.S. illegally, officials confirmed. The panga...
San Diego, CAPosted by
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Why San Diego Faces A Very Real Tsunami Threat

San Diego's coastline has a greater potential for tsunamis than experts previously believed, reports KGTV. A recent report in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America shows that strike-slip faults along the California coast pose a serious threat of tsunamis in the area.
California Statetheavtimes.com

California to wait until June 15 to ditch COVID-19 mask requirement

California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance that no longer requires people fully vaccinated against COVID- 19 to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are expected to lift most virus-related restrictions if current positive trends continue. “On June 15,...
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
California Statespectrumnews1.com

California won't lift its mask requirement for another month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, the state health director said Monday. “This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue the relentless...
Posted by
Voice of San Diego

Border Report: Border Restrictions Favor Some Businesses Over Others

As stores in the northern parts of the region begin to bounce back, expect the border businesses to continue to struggle. Nearly a quarter of all businesses in San Ysidro have permanently closed during the pandemic. The driving force isn’t pandemic-related business restrictions. It is a ban on “non-essential” cross-border...
San Diego, CAwtnzfox43.com

Time to Clear Your Mind: 11 Free Things to Do in San Diego

Originally Posted On: Time to Clear Your Mind: 11 Free Things to Do in San Diego Page 1 of 0 – (soberlifesd.com) If we were to ask which area of the country has the most small farms, what would you guess? The answer is San Diego County. San Diego is the largest producer of avocados in the country.