Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Polka Dots and Pixie Dust

What's the difference between the Disney Dolphin Or The Swan Hotel?

Posted by 
Polka Dots and Pixie Dust
Polka Dots and Pixie Dust
 22 days ago

Are you Choosing between the Disney Dolphin Or The Swan Hotels at Walt Disney World? While these two resorts can both be found on Crescent Lake there are some differences that set them apart. As much as we love them both, they do each have their own perks and style. Not sure which suits you better? Cost, size, availability, and atmosphere are the biggest differences when comparing the two; but many of the differences are really just a matter of personal preference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28N70n_0aBI8Rfy00
Walt Disney World Swan HotelPolka Dot Pixie Dust Blog

What are the Disney Swan and Dolphin Hotels?

Have you ever strolled the Disney Boardwalk and wondered what's up with those towering resorts behind it? If you haven't ventured all the way over to this part of the Disney Boardwalk then you may not have noticed these are sister resorts; one has dolphins on the roof, and the other has swans. While these resorts won't come with any Disney theme-ing, they do come with all the resort luxuries you could hope for, including pools, beaches, gym's restaurants, spas, and more!

Is the Swan and Dolphin a Disney Resort?

Technically, no they are not traditional Walt Disney World hotels. The Dolphin is managed by Sheraton and The Swan is managed by Westin, both of which fall under the Marriott Bonvoy Umbrella of brands. This is actually great news for those who participate in Marriott Bonvoy's hotel loyalty program because you can earn and redeem points by staying in one of these hotels.

Both the Swan and Dolphin offer many of the same perks as a traditional Walt Disney World resort though. They both offer transportation to and from the Parks and allow you to take advantage of extra magic hours in the Parks. There is even a character breakfast at The Swan on Saturdays and Sundays featuring some of our favorite classic Disney characters. Both resorts offer the option to book a vacation package with them as well and FastPasses can be made at the 60-day mark.

The big difference between true Walt Disney World resorts and the Swan and Dolphin is basically just a couple of things. There is no Magical Express available for these two hotels. You can arrange for transportation from the airport but it is an extra cost. Disney Magic Bands also don't come with a room at the Swan and Dolphin resorts, so if you've had a Walt Disney World trip before, you'll want to reuse your magic band or you'll have to purchase one separately if you plan to use it in the Parks. Swan and Dolphin guests also cannot make charges to their Magic Bands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27kBwf_0aBI8Rfy00
Disney Dolphin HotelPolka Dot Pixie Dust Blog

What is the theming of the Swan and Dolphin?

Neither the Swan nor Dolphin hotels have the theming you're probably used to seeing at a Disney Resort. For some people, it's a nice departure from Disney all day every day while on vacation; and for others, that may not be the case. It's always good to be aware!

The decor at the Dolphin is a bit grander, while the theming at the Swan is more toned down and elegant.

Where are the Disney Swan and Dolphin Hotels Located?

The Disney Dolphin and Swan are actually located in one of our favorite spots in all of Walt Disney World, right off of the Disney Boardwalk! While the hotels are both very nice, we think the main reason you should stay here is for the location. Not only is Disney's Boardwalk a fabulous destination all on its own; it's also within walking distance to Epcot and Hollywood Studios. This is a great perk as it's only about a 10-minute walk to Epcot or the Disney Skyliner and about 15-20 minutes from Hollywood Studios.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QBVe1_0aBI8Rfy00
The Dolphin Hotel Lobby, Walt Disney WorldPolka Dot Pixie Dust Blog

The Dolphin

The Dolphin Hotel at Walt Disney World is all about luxury. With a grand entrance, fountains, classy bars, and resort shops, this place gives you the feeling of vacation, but definitely different than you would find at a standard Disney Resort.

What is the atmosphere like at Disney's Dolphin?

The Dolphin is really quite a grand hotel. It's large in size, it has a gorgeous standout lobby and beautiful, modern decor. The atmosphere is fun and almost always feels like a party. From the bar in the lobby to the music being played to the light-up palm tree show outside at night, The Dolphin is definitely the more exciting and fun of the two hotels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32FARi_0aBI8Rfy00
Fuel Café at The Dolphin Hotel Walt Disney WorldPolka Dot Pixie Dust Blog

What are the Dining Options at Disney's Dolphin?

Walt Disney World Dolphin has several dining options, including signature restaurants like Shula's Steakhouse and Todd English's Blue Zoo, a super fun soda shop called Fountain and Fuel, which has all sorts of coffee drinks, pastries, sandwiches, wine and beer, and even dole whip!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D0HGg_0aBI8Rfy00
The Dolphin Hotel Rooms, Walt Disney WorldPolka Dot Pixie Dust Blog

What are the rooms like at The Dolphin?

The rooms at Disney's Dolphin are clean, spacious, comfortable and a standard room sleeps up to 5. There is a wider variety of rooms at the Dolphin and while both resorts offer luxurious presidential suites, The Dolphin is home to their grand two-level suite. We love the rooms with a view and a balcony!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3quubK_0aBI8Rfy00
Disney Swan HotelPolka Dot Pixie Dust Blog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JdUCt_0aBI8Rfy00
The Disney Swan Hotel LobbyPolka Dot Pixie Dust Blog

The Swan

The Swan Hotel is just as beautiful. If you're looking for something a little more classy, that's close to both Epcot and Hollywood Studios, via one of Disney's secret walking paths, then the Swan may be just the ticket.

What is the atmosphere like at The Swan?

The Swan is a much more intimate, boutique-like setting and although they're sister hotels, it just feels a bit more expensive. It's a lot smaller and you can tell from the moment you walk inside. While The Dolphin often feels like a party, The Swan keeps it much more low-key and feels more personal and quiet. The decor is still beautiful, but much more quaint and simple than its sister, The Dolphin.

What are the Dining Options at Disney's Swan?

Disney's Swan is home to several restaurants onsite, including signature restaurants like Il Mulino Trattoria and Kimonos as well as the guest-loved character breakfast spot, Garden Grove, and their newly renovated coffee bar, Java which is perfect for grabbing your morning latte on the way out to the Parks. Dining is open to guests at both resorts, so feel free to resort hop for food options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QG546_0aBI8Rfy00
The Swan Hotel Rooms, Walt Disney WorldPolka Dot Pixie Dust Blog

What are the rooms like at Disney's Swan?

The rooms at the Swan are pretty similar to those at The Dolphin with a few differences. In contrast to the 2-bed standard rooms at The Dolphin, they have queen beds instead of double beds. You will find Westin's famous Heavenly bed at The Swan as well and the rooms at the Swan also have a small couch. They have the option for resort views and balconies at an additional cost.

Comparing The Swan and Dolphin Hotels

Okay, so now let's get to the real point of this post! If you're trying to decide between these two resorts, know that for the most part, they are very much alike. But you will also see differences in atmosphere and prices.

Are The Disney Dolphin and the Disney Swan Hotel the Same Resort?

No, they are not the same! While they do share most of the same perks, they do have small differences, and well, they just feel different.

How are the Disney Dolphin and the Disney Swan similar?

The Disney Swan and Dolphin are located right across from one another right off of the Boardwalk; so although they may be a little different, they share our favorite quality of these hotels in their location. They both offer the same perks as official Walt Disney World resorts and can be linked to your My Disney Experience account.

And as we mentioned before, they are both under the Marriot Bonvoy loyalty program, so they offer similar perks and will both earn you points toward the hotel program and points can also be redeemed at both hotels as well.

They both offer the same transportation options; including buses to and from the Parks, transportation via the ferry boat, and walking access to the Skyliner, Epcot, and Hollywood Studios.

Both the Swan and Dolphin share pools and the sandy beach at The Dolphin is available to everyone. And both resorts have a fitness center inside as well.

What are the differences between The Dolphin and The Swan?

The biggest difference, in our opinion, between The Dolphin and The Swan is the atmosphere which we talked about before. Aside from that, important things to know include size and cost. The Dolphin, since it is larger, is also the home to laundry facilities for both resorts, Mandara Spa, the kids club, and the 24-hour convenience store, Picabu. All of these amenities are available to guests at both resorts.

The Dolphin is almost twice the size of The Swan. While that may not seem like a big deal, we like to mention it. Size matters here for a couple of reasons and again it's really mostly about personal preference. If you love a big, high-energy hotel, then The Dolphin is where that's at. And if you prefer the smaller, personal feel of a boutique resort, The Swan is going to be a better match for you.

Size is also important here because most of the time, The Dolphin will usually have more availability because it has more rooms; and more available rooms usually mean less money. This isn't always the case, and you can definitely find a great deal at The Swan, but more often than not, The Dolphin will be the less expensive option between the two. If you're using Marriott Bonvoy points, both are tiered at a level 6 and cost the same amount of points to stay on property.

Since The Dolphin is larger and does have more rooms to fill, it's usually easier to find a room through a third party there too.

Should You Stay at the Disney Dolphin OR Swan?

You really can't go wrong with either option! If you're looking for larger beds and somewhere to come back and relax after a long Park day, the Swan is where you'll want to stay. If you're looking for a more fun atmosphere with high energy, The Dolphin is for you. Both resorts are a great choice at a moderate price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OBRHG_0aBI8Rfy00
How the Swan and the Dolphin are DifferentPolka Dot Pixie Dust Blog

Polka Dots and Pixie Dust

Polka Dots and Pixie Dust

85
Followers
48
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

We are Rochelle and Melanie. Sisters and Travelers. Sharing Disney Vacation Planning Tips, News, Resort, and Restaurants Reviews. Covering Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Disney Cruise, Disney Aulani, and more.

 https://www.polkadotsandpixiedust.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Even Hotels#The Disney Dolphin Or#Walt Disney World Swan#The Disney Swan#Sheraton#Marriott Bonvoy Umbrella#Fastpasses#Magical Express#Magic Bands#Dolphin Hotels Located#The Disney Dolphin And#Hollywood Studios#The Dolphin Hotel Lobby#Walt Disney World Dolphin#Steakhouse#Fountain And Fuel#The Dolphin Hotel Rooms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Epcot
News Break
Travel
News Break
Disney
Related
Posted by
Polka Dots and Pixie Dust

How Walt Disney World is Returning to Normal in 2021

Walt Disney World has been seeing many (many) changes this year due to the pandemic. Previously chatted in our Disney COVID FAQ. The safety and health protocols put in place by Walt Disney World have been quickly adjusting to new rules and mandates. While some services have completely returned, others are still in limbo. Here are all the ways Walt Disney World is Returning to Normal in 2021.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Polka Dots and Pixie Dust

Walt Disney World Changes; Distancing, Capacity, and Mask Changes

Fresh on the heels of the news that Universal Studios Orlando would be reducing their physical distancing requirements from 6-feet to 3-feet, Walt Disney World followed suit. With increased demand in the Disney Parks and the pandemic beginning to slow, Walt Disney World has already made an effort to begin returning things to normal. For Walt Disney World the coming changes at the state and local levels are almost constant. With recent changes to self-service stations, temperature checks, and parking, this distance requirement is just another change on the docket, on the way back to normalcy. Here is the round-up of things changing at Walt Disney World.
Posted by
Polka Dots and Pixie Dust

Rise of the Resistance Boarding Pass Hacks for Disney's Galaxy's Edge

Need to know the Rise of the Resistance Boarding Pass Hacks for Disney's Galaxy's Edge? Yes, you do. If you want to ride Rise of the Resistance at Walt Disney World or Disneyland you're going to need a strategy to get through the gates before the park opens, load the app at the exact right time, select your travel party and get in a boarding group BEFORE the app crashes. You'll be competing with hundreds of other people at the same time, in the same place, to get your boarding pass. Here's what you need to know to make sure you get a pass and actually get on the ride!
Posted by
Polka Dots and Pixie Dust

What's New at Epcot's Flower and Garden Festival?

What's new at Walt Disney World Flower and Garden Festival at Epcot? This is our favorite festival, so you know we are always excited to try and do everything. And this year there are even more new things to share! We love seeing the new gardens, trying the new foods, and taking in everything New for Flower and Garden. So, what's new this year?
TravelWDW News Today

Four Disney’s Animal Kingdom Attractions Down Due to Power Outage

Four Disney’s Animal Kingdom attractions are currently not operating. The down time is being caused by a power outage. DINOSAUR, Expedition Everest, It’s Tough to be a Bug!, and Kali River Rapids are all temporarily closed. As always, keep following WDWNT for all of your Disney Parks news, and for...
Posted by
Polka Dots and Pixie Dust

What are all the Best Rides at Walt Disney World?

Are you taking a Disney Vacation and wondering how to possibly fit it all in? With tons of rides, restaurants, shows, and resorts to visit, it sometimes helps to just narrow it all down to the BEST. So if you're ready for our Favorite Disney Rides then settle in and take notes! Here are the Best Rides at Walt Disney World we find ourselves riding every time we visit the parks! Mind you they may not all be the most popular, but we think they are the most fun and well worth the time.
Posted by
Polka Dots and Pixie Dust

When Walt Disney World Closes at Maximum Capacity: 5 Tips to Remember

It may seem strange that Walt Disney World closes when it reaches maximum capacity, but keep in mind that, without the magic, it's still just a theme park and has to adhere to fire code regulations. With everything happening at Walt Disney World and a slew of 50 new things before the 50th Anniversary beginning 2021, there will likely be times that the parks hit capacity and turn away guests. And now that Disney Parks have capacity limits due to safety and health regulations, we'll see more of this. So, if you're visiting Walt Disney World anytime in the next few years, here are 5 tips to make sure you DON'T GET LOCKED OUT! And a few reasons why Disney Still Feels Crowded at Reduced Capacity.
Posted by
Polka Dots and Pixie Dust

All the Disney Resorts with Boat Transportation

If you're looking for all the ways to get around at Walt Disney World, we're covering ALL the resort options in this post that offer a boat or a ferry. As Disney Resort Transportation grows and morphs Disney Resorts with more than just a bus for transportation is always a perk. Here are all the Disney Resorts with Boat Transportation.
Posted by
Polka Dots and Pixie Dust

Tony's Town Square Restaurant Review at Magic Kingdom

While we've been to Magic Kingdom many times, Tony's Town Square Restaurant has never made our must-try Disney Restaurant list. But, as we started to prioritize outdoor dining options and restaurants that may be less crowded, Tony's Town Square Restaurant suddenly became more appealing. With menu changes over the last couple of years, we had heard mixed reviews. BUT, we gave it a chance and were pleasantly surprised!
Lifestylecastleinsider.com

Club Level Reopening at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Club Level rooms at Disneys Grand Californian Hotel & Spa are now available for Guests arriving beginning June 4, 2021. All Club Level rooms feature the wonderful amenities included in regular rooms, plus some additional special touches. All Club Level Guests can bypass the Front Desk and check in for their stay on the Club Level. They can access the online check in service up to five days...
Posted by
Polka Dots and Pixie Dust

6 Ways to Avoid Disney Resort Parking Fees Right Now

Walt Disney World has started charging for Disney Resort Parking. This affects all guests at Walt Disney World Resorts. If you're looking for ways to Avoid Disney Resort Parking Fees we have a few options you may not have considered. Here's the breakdown of the parking costs at Disney World Resorts and our best guesses as to the ways you can get out of it.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Polka Dots and Pixie Dust

Top 10 Things to Do at Disney Springs

Disney Springs is always bustling. This epicenter of shopping, dining, and unique experiences in Orlando, Florida is just one way to enjoy all Disney has to offer without a park ticket. But it's not just home to Disney! You can find well-known retailers, acclaimed restaurateurs, and more. Here's our Disney Springs top 10 for your next visit.
Lifestylecastleinsider.com

What’s New at Disney World’s Hotels: Beach Club Reopens and MAJOR Polynesian Construction Update

Weve been gathering the latest hotel news for ya all week, and now weve got LOTS of updates on food, merchandise, and more! Lets get started. The Drop Off Pool Bar at Disneys Art of Animation Resort serves up some of the most creative sips — and earlier this week, their limited time June drinks debuted! We grabbed the Bacon and Bourbon Spiked Shake for $13 . Its a sweet ‘n salty...
Posted by
Polka Dots and Pixie Dust

Planning a Walt Disney World Vacation in 2022

Are you thinking of visiting Walt Disney World in 2022? Get ready for a ton of new rides, restaurants, experiences, festivals, and more. With so much to consider we’re doing a round-up of everything that is happening and how you can go about planning your Disney Vacation in 2022. Whether you’re vacationing for the first time, only time or just making your annual trip. Here is everything to help you get the most out of your vacation to the most magical place on earth.
Posted by
Polka Dots and Pixie Dust

Tips to Take Better Photos at Walt Disney World with Your Phone

Walt Disney World is not only one of the happiest places on Earth, but also one of the most photogenic! With so many beautiful spots to take pictures and so many beautiful things to take pictures of, it can be difficult to stop snapping those photos while enjoying your day in the Parks. But what if you don't have a fancy camera? No worries! We are here to show you how you can take better photos at Walt Disney World with just your phone!
Posted by
Polka Dots and Pixie Dust

Top 10 Things to Do at Animal Kingdom

If you're heading to Animal Kingdom and only plan on spending one day in the park it's important to maximize your day. Our Animal Kingdom top 10 includes unique foods, cultural experiences, and wildlife. Adding these to your list means experiencing Animal Kingdom at its best. Get ready for fun rides, eclectic dining options, and the most entrancing shows. Here's our list of Disney Must-Dos at Animal Kingdom.
Posted by
Polka Dots and Pixie Dust

Is Walt Disney World After Hours Worth It?

Disney After Hours at Magic KingdomPolka Dot Pixie Dust Blog. In typical Walt Disney World fashion, there is always another party, another festival, or another special event to add more magic to your already magical Disney Vacation. And Disney After Hours events are no exception. With Disney's After Hours Boo Bash on the way this fall at Magic Kingdom, one has to ask; Are Disney After Hours Events Worth it?
Posted by
Polka Dots and Pixie Dust

Top 10 Things to Do at Hollywood Studios

Need to know the top 10 things to do at Hollywood Studios? With rising ticket prices at Walt Disney World, it's a good idea to maximize your day in one park. That way you can skip the park hopper ticket! Here's our list of Disney Must-Dos at Hollywood Studios.