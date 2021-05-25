Start your summer with clean carpets

Where the Red Fern Grows, Island of the Blue Dolphins, Anne of Green Gables, The Color Purple, Half of a Yellow Sun, A Clockwork Orange... it's not just book titles that color our world (or book covers... c'mon, we know there's more than one of you out there who's said "I can't remember the title, but the cover was [insert color]." Psst. Don't worry, we're guilty of it too! Even librarians forget book titles from time to time). More so than even titles and bookjackets, it's the words on the page that color our world. Reading enriches our lives and provides a context for exploring the world around us, making everyday life much more colorful.