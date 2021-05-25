newsbreak-logo
Injection of Light-Sensitive Proteins Restores Blind Man’s Vision

By Deneen Broadnax
Cover picture for the articleAfter 40 years of blindness, a 58-year-old man can once again see images and moving objects, thanks to an injection of light-sensitive proteins into his retina. The study, published on 24 May in Nature Medicine, is the first successful clinical application of a technique called optogenetics, which uses flashes of light to control gene expression and neuron firing. The technique is widely used in laboratories to probe neural circuitry and is being investigated as a potential treatment for pain, blindness and brain disorders.

