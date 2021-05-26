Famous Texas Inventions and the Brains Behind them

From energy drinks to heavy machinery, inventors have had one goal in mind over the years: making life easier for the general populace. These innovations often start out as a need to evolve from the old ways, sometimes in someone’s barn or spare room. In Texas, most of these inventions have long since made their way to other parts of the world.

Mary Kay Cosmetics

Photo from PNgio.com

Born on May 2, 1918 in Harris County, Texas to Edward Alexander and Lula Hastings Wagner. The idea behind Mary Kay cosmetics is not as straightforward as it looks. After being passed over for promotion in favor of a man she mentored, Mary started writing to support business women. Along the way, this book turned into a business plan for her company and the idea was born.

Due to her husband’s death, plans to start the company were out on hold. On September 13,1963 she started Mary Kay cosmetics with a $5000 investment from her oldest son. As a smart business woman, she made more money per unit rather than as a whole like other cosmetic stores. Mary Kay Cosmetics is inclusive of all colors and this made its entry into other continents quite easy.

The cosmetics Incorporation is known worldwide, having representatives in over 37 countries of the world. Mary remained active till 1996 when she suffered a stroke. She passed away in November 22, 2001

Silicone Breast Implants

Photo on unsplash.com

After failed attempts of other scientists in breast augmentation using wood, glass balls and the likes, Silicone breast implants were invented. The story goes that the idea came when Dr. Frank Gerow held a plastic bag filled with blood and commented on its similarity to the texture of a woman’s breast. In the early 1960s, silicone breast implants were invented by Dr Frank and Dr. Thomas Cronin

In 1962, the first breast augmentation was done in Houston, Texas on Timmie Jean Lindsey. However, people had reservations about silicone implants and felt that the silicone leaking was connected to autoimmune diseases. This led to the FDA banning the use of silicone across the United states with the exception of those who had to undergo reconstructive surgery.

After several years of clinical investigation, researchers proved that the use of silicone implants was safe and the ban was lifted. Currently, anyone above the age of 22 years can get breast augmentation surgery.

Dell Computers

Photo from indiaMART

Born on February 23, 1965 in Houston, Texas to Lorraine and Alexander Dell, Michael Dell was a child genius. At the age of eight (8), he took a high school equivalency test. By his early teens, he had already started inventing his income from part time jobs in stocks and precious metal. In 1983, he went to the university of Texas to study pre med just to please his parents.

With $1000 as a startup capital, he started a computer business known as PCS Limited selling computers in 1984. By freshman year, he had sold around $80,000 worth of computers. In 1988, he dropped out of college to run his business full time. It slowly started to expand and incorporate more than personal computers and the name was finally changed to Dell Incorporation.

In 1992, Michael Dell became the youngest CEO to have his firm on Fortune Magazine top 500 corporations. In 1999, he wrote a book outlining the development of Dell incorporation titled Direct from Dell: Strategies that revolutionized an industry. He stepped down as CEO in 2004 however he still remained the chairman of the board.

After Dell was overthrown as the world’s largest PC manufacturer, he stepped up as CEO once again. Together with his wife Susan, he formed the Dell foundation which helps children and youths around the world in terms of education and health.

