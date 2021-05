There were no updates on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez last week after they were seen together in Montana. JLo was in Miami, Ben was in LA, photographed a couple of times with his children, and while there was all kinds of reporting and speculation about their situationship, it was all filler until the next chapter. Which happened this past weekend – and I’m sure you’ve already seen the photos. For the second year in a row, Ben Affleck is coming through for us. Can we just appreciate him for this, please? I’m serious.