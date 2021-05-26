These Renowned Musicians Emerged from Detroit

One cannot deny the impact of music in any society. Like culture, it is capable of uniting people of different races across the world. To some, music is life. To others, it is simply a means of expressing emotions in ways that trigger likewise responses in their listeners. Detroit can be said to be the home of many great musicians that ever lived. The list of musical prodigies who started out as inner Detroit kids is unending.

Aretha Franklin

Photo from wikipedia

Born on March 25, 1942 in Memphis, Tennessee to Barbara (a gospel singer and pianist) and C.L Franklin (a minister at the New Bethel Baptist church). She started out as a gospel singer releasing her first album the Gospel Sound of Aretha Franklin (1956) at the age of 14. At the age of 18, she crossed over to secular music with the blessing of her father. Signed to Columbia Records, she released Today I Sing the blues in 1960 which remains an evergreen classic.

However, she struggled with this transition to secular music and tried different genres from big ballads to blues. In 1966, she switched to Atlantic records where she was allowed to express her musical creativity. There, she returned to her gospel roots and recorded her first million seller I never loved a man (the way I loved you). Franklin was such a musical genius that she was crowned Queen of soul and later Lady Soul after decades.

On August 16 2018, Aretha Franklin died of advanced pancreatic cancer in Detroit, Michigan.

Anita Baker

Photo from pinterest

Anita Baker was born on January 26, 1958 and raised by a foster family in Detroit, Michigan. At the age of 16, she started singing R&B at Detroit nightclubs where she was discovered by band leader, David Washington. She auditioned for the funk band, Chapter 8 and joined the band for their group tour in 1975. In 1979, the group was signed by Ariola Records and they released their first album titled Chapter 8.

Ariola Records was bought out by Arista Records and the group was dropped because they believed that Anita Baker (the group leader) did not have the star potential. She moved back to Detroit and got a job waiting tables. In 1982, Otis Smith, a former associate of Ariola convinced Baker to start a solo career under his record label. Under this record label, she released her first debut album as a solo artist called the songstress and one of the singles made it to number 5 on the R&B charts.

She went ahead to release her second album Rapture which won her two Grammy awards in 1987. After several albums, Grammy awards and tours, she confirmed her retirement in 2017. However, she emerged from retirement in 2018.

Stevie Wonder

Photo from AceShowbiz.com

Stevland Hardaway Morris known professionally as Stevie Wonder was born on May 13, 1950. At the age of four, his parents got divorced and his mom moved to Detroit, Michigan with the kids. He started singing in the choir at the Whitestone Baptist church and playing instruments including the piano and Harmonica. In 1961, he sang his own composition to Ronnie White who took Stevie and his mother to an audition at Motown.

The CEO, Berry Gordy signed Stevie to Tamla Label where the producer gave him the name Little Stevie Wonder. Under the mentorship of the producer, Clarence Paul, he released two albums. The first one was Tribute to Uncle Ray which was mainly a cover of Ray Charles’ songs. The second (The Jazz Soul of Stevie Wonder) was an instrumental album of Stevie’s compositions.

Dropping the ‘little’ from his name, he has proceeded to release new materials over the years. He is one of the notable music figures of the century.

