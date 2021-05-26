Cancel
Colorado State

The Fascinating Summit in Colorado

SDM News
The sight of the rising sun arousing from beneath a hill and adored from the core is definitely a sight worth seeing every day. Shining in eternal fascination and highlighting the view of a starlit sky, the highest summit of the southern front range of Rocky Mountains in the United States, nineteen kilometer west of downtown Colorado Springs is Pikes Peak Mountain at Pikes Peak, 80809, Colorado Springs,Colorado.

Dominating the backdrop of a spectacular garden namely Garden of the Gods, Pikes Peak is a central tourist attraction with exclusive services and amenities especially recommended for hikers and those who enjoy exploring.

If you were wondering, there are several ways to ascend the mountain amongst which are the Manitou and pike’s peak railway, the world highest rail road, and a shuttle system providing unending transportation.

Photo from peakspike.

Commonly described as “the w’s” for their shape on the northwest side of the mountain, the mountain highway has because of its intriguing smooth road with curves served as a venue for the annual pikes peak international hill climb, a motor race that started since 1916 till date. The mountain had derived in 1895 its slogan, “Pikes Peak or bust”when it became the focal point of a gold rush. However, bicycling and running contests are also frequently staged on the mountain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hJn27_0aBEV2j600

Photo from peak spike

Composed largely of gneiss, schist and granite, the front range of the mountain constitutes the whole of Rocky Mountain National Park and occupies national forests like Roosevelt forest, Routt, Medicine Bow forest and Arapaho forest and today, is known for its variety of minerals and recreational appeal.

Serving as an icon for dramatic scenery in Colorado, the mountain has inspired countless paintings, photographs, pamphlets,souvenirs and is a leisure destination for thousands yearly.

Running out of options on what to do at Pikes Peak mountain is a taboo. We don’t have to say why now, do we?

The 14,115 feet of beauty has the Manitou and Pikes Peak cog railway that had been reopened in May 2021, after locking it down for maintenance as always. Your safety is their priority!

Photo from peakspike.

Mapping out options for enjoying Pikes Peak with a good scale of easiness and affordability, driving a vehicle is a perfect apex that gives enough freedom to take things at your own pace as you can stop at every curve or drive straight up to the mountain peak whilst taking as much time as you wish and guess what? Picnics are very much allowed.

If you ever feel like reminiscing the days when you could ride bikes on hilly tops and want to relive it, then you definitely are at the right place. Have the best time of your life with loved ones at the summit where you are geared up with safety gears, bike, and warm layers for the cool mountain air as well as given pointers and time to practice shifting gears.

Getting our adrenaline pumped is not something we get to experience daily, so why not do the unusual things sometimes? Bringing with you as much water as you may need, get ready to hike on a 13.5 mile distance and 8000 feet above the city of Colorado Springs.

Having completed the building of a new summit house that serves as an impeccable view and restaurant to visitors this year, the mountain at Pikes Peak, 80809, Colorado springs Colorado is home to an area with three lakes, hiking trails, mountain biking trails as well as cycling hill climb, Pikes Peak marathon and ascent, and an amazing location for sport activities making it one of the most accessible mountain in the world.

Keeping you aware of all that's going on around you. Stay Safe and Stay Healthy.

