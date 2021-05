The only thing standing in between the OKC Thunder and the official kickoff to the 2021 NBA offseason is Sunday’s outing against the Los Angeles Clippers. That’s right folks, after a long and grueling season where Oklahoma City will wind up finishing with one of the worst three records in the entire association, Sam Presti and co. can finally start putting their rebuild plans post initial tank season into action, as there will be much to do during this upcoming summer.