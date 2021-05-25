NTSB Releases Preliminary Report On Cirrus/Swearingen Midair Collision

The NTSB’s final report this week on the June 30, 2019 fatal crash of a Beech King Air 350 at Addison Airport in Texas concludes that the pilot likely depressed the wrong rudder pedal in his attempt to maintain control after loss of thrust in one engine. After noting that evidence indicated the King Air’s left engine thrust dropped off to near zero several seconds after rotation, the NTSB wrote, “Based on an evaluation of thrust estimates provided by the propeller manufacturer and performance data provided by the airplane manufacturer, it is likely that the pilot applied left rudder, the opposite input needed to maintain lateral control, before applying right rudder seconds later. However, by then, the airplane’s roll rate was increasing too rapidly, and its altitude was too low to recover.”