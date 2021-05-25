newsbreak-logo
Accidents

NTSB Releases Preliminary Report On Cirrus/Swearingen Midair Collision

By Mark Phelps
AVweb
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NTSB has released its five-page preliminary report on the May 12 midair collision between two aircraft approaching busy Denver-area Centennial Airport (APA). No one was injured, despite the Cirrus SR22 colliding with a Swearingen SA226TC cargo plane with serious damage to both aircraft (the Swearingen landed safely—the Cirrus pilot pulled the CAPS whole-airplane parachute). Both were receiving ATC instructions for landings on the airport’s north-south parallel Runways 17L and 17R.

