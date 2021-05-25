Agracel Launches Railroad Division with Ohio Short Line Agreement

Although the CDC announced on Thursday that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can go without masks indoors and outdoors, it’s a roseworthy move by HSHS facilities to maintain the requirement. Health care facilities and other high-risk settings are excluded from the CDC guidance. In a press release FRiday, HSHS said that in alignment with the CDC, HSHS Illinois, HSHS Medical Group and Prairie Cardiovascular will continue to require masking and social distancing at all hospitals and clinics to protect the safety and well-being of patients, visitors and the communities they serve. HSHS colleagues who work in our hospitals and clinics will also continue masking. “This is a significant step in this pandemic, and we thank our colleagues who have willingly received the vaccine. We also want to thank everyone who is helping safely distribute the vaccine and encouraging others to get it,” said Dr. Marc Shelton, HSHS senior vice president and chief clinical officer.