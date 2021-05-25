newsbreak-logo
Agracel Launches Railroad Division with Ohio Short Line Agreement

 4 days ago

EFFINGHAM, IL—May 25, 2021 (James Street Media Services)—Agracel, Inc., which provides industrial development services to rural communities, has launched a new affiliate—Agracel Rail Holdings. The subsidiary will develop short line and regional railroad services in North America. Agracel, Inc. previously co-developed the Effingham Railroad and Illinois Western Railroad in Illinois.

