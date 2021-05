For so many people throughout New England, summertime means a trip to one of the great amusements parks in the area. That includes Santa's Village, which has hosted generations of families and given them a taste of the Christmas season on the hottest days of the year. Many didn't make it to Santa's Village in 2020 and because of that, it's possible you missed that Santa's Village has added a water park attaction to go with all their other great water features that have existed in the park for years.