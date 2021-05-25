newsbreak-logo
El Centro, CA

Porch Pirates Hit

By Carroll Buckley
kxoradio.com
 4 days ago

An El Centro resident reported that someone had stolen a recently delivered package from their porch. The incident was reported Monday afternoon when the resident discovered that a package delivered on Saturday while the homeowner was away had been stolen. The thief also took their children's red wagon to haul away the large box that contained a robot vacuum cleaner. Another package from Amazon was also taken by the thief.

