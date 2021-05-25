newsbreak-logo
El Centro, CA

Insult Added to Injury

By Carroll Buckley
 4 days ago

An El Centro business that was affected by the Saturday morning fire was burglarized Monday. The business on Broadway in El Centro was badly damaged in the early morning fire that destroyed the adjacent abandoned house. Monday morning the business reported that someone entered the building through windows that had been damaged in the fire. The business reported that the offices were ransacked and burgled.

