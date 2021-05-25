After the BBC Apology, How Should We Think About That Bombshell Princess Diana Interview?
For the viewers who watched Princess Diana’s interview with Martin Bashir when it aired in November 1995, she was a fed-up woman ready to be reborn as something different. The people who knew her best saw something darker in her tense demeanor, and in the two decades after her death at 36 in August 1997, they have treated the interview as an inflection point for Diana, the beginning of a downward spiral with a tragic ending.www.vanityfair.com