After the BBC Apology, How Should We Think About That Bombshell Princess Diana Interview?

An internal BBC investigation has concluded that veteran journalist Martin Bashir used “deceitful” methods to secure his famous Panorama interview with Princess Diana in 1995.Lord Dyson’s inquiry concluded that the TV journalist, who recently stepped down from the corporation due to ill health, was in “serious breach” of its guidelines when he presented fake bank statements relating to members of the royal household to Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, in order to win his confidence and secure the interview.Mr Bashir has apologised and said he “deeply regrets” the subterfuge, but denied that it had any bearing on the princess’s decision to...