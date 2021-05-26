Father kills 4-year-old son in Fort Lauderdale after threatening mother; police steps in too late

Pixabay

According to Court records, a father killed his son in Fort Lauderdale after sending many threatening messages to the boy’s mother and set up a tracking device on her car in the days leading to the tragic deaths. The mother asked the police to help, but it was too late.

Court documents released on Monday show that John Michael Stacey, 47,had been stalking and threatening his son’s mother Alison Kessler in the days before he shot their son and himself at his house, Yahoo News reports.

The two bodies were found late Friday by police officers. They came to the house hours after Alison Kessler had asked a judge to order emergency pick up of her son.

According to Fort Lauderdale officers, it was most likely too late by then. All evidence gathered suggests the shootings took place on Thursday.

How did it all happen?

Based on the records filed by Kessler, Stacey had sent her several scary text messages in which he threatened her such as, “You deserve to have your head separated from your body. But I am not the violent type. God will deal with you.”

To prevent the tragedy the mother tried to sway Stacey into creating a family by texting, “I want home. I want a yard. I want a dog. I won’t find anyone better than you, and you have my son.”

Last week Kessler went to the police after she realized a GPS tracking device had been attached to the bottom of her car. Stacey had also indicated in his messages that he always knew where the woman was. This included a trip to the courthouse.

The police officer the mother talked to recommended her to get a restraining order.

After the discovery Stacey stopped all communication with the woman. Her lawyer went to court to seek an emergency pick up order for their son who was visiting his father and a restraining order for the stalking that had been going on.

The mother also got in touch with Stacey’s landlord on Friday. He was the one who called the police. When the officers arrived on the scene, they found the bodies.

12 hours later a judge who didn’t know the outcome issued the restraining order but denied the emergency pickup for the little boy.

“Greyson’s mother, Alison Kessler, did everything she could to keep her child safe from harm. We feel that the system failed us at every level, from her attorney to the police department, to the court system. There were many red flags exhibited by John Stacey that were never acted upon, even though Alison reported his bizarre and threatening behavior and went through all the proper channels. This tragedy could have been prevented if proper action had been taken to help Alison and Greyson,” the mother’s family stated as Yahoo News reports.

“The judge followed the law. He’s not clairvoyant. He can’t predict what’s going to happen. You can’t blame him in this case. You really can’t blame anyone. It’s just a tragedy,” said Eric Schwartzreich, a local defense attorney not involved in the case, who defended the judge involved in the Fort Lauderdale incident.