Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Randleman, NC

HWY 55 in Randleman, NC, Serving Up Delicious

Posted by 
One Writer
One Writer
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25tfWj_0aB9wIcQ00
Image by Shutterbug75Pixabay

When I first moved to the Asheboro area I was pleased to see a Hwy 55 restaurant located nearby. I recently had the pleasure of going in for a bite to eat and I just wanted to share a bit about my experience there.

The Service Was Great

The first thing I notice about a new restaurant is how the people that work there treat their patrons. If the wait staff is especially rude or if they are distant and non-communicative, I quickly lose interest in giving that business my time or money. I don't recall the lady's name who served me the day that I went in but the first thing she did right is to not ask me why I would be dining alone. I often dine alone and it's uncomfortable when people ask me where the rest of the people are or why I am coming in to eat all by myself (with a sad and pouty face.) In today's day and age, I don't think it's unusual for someone to go into a restaurant and eat by themselves.

The waitress was kind and took my order promptly. She kept my drink filled and answered any question I had with a smile on her face. Her friendly and professional attitude was duly noted and much appreciated.

The Food Was Delicious

It doesn't matter what restaurant you go to, if the food is terrible you never want to go back. I've been to a HWY 55 many times in other towns, so I was familiar with the menu. I ordered the same thing I always order when I go to Hwy 55. I enjoy the Shrimp Po’ Boy with a side of french fries.

If you're not familiar with a Po’ Boy-style sandwich, It is a Louisiana-inspired sandwich on a soft, French-style bun. It usually includes some type of meat, shredded lettuce, and a tasty Louisiana-style sauce. The Shrimp Po’ Boy comes with a generous amount of popcorn shrimp, breaded, and doused with the delicious Po’ Boy sauce.

I always enjoy the shrimp Po’ Boy from Hwy 55 because there is so much delicious shrimp on the sandwich. As I had hoped, my sandwich arrived in a reasonably short amount of time although they appeared to be rather busy. The staff had on their masks and patrons mostly came in with masks on and took them off to eat their food. I did the same.

The sandwich was hot and delicious. The shredded lettuce was nice and fresh. They bring a fork so that you can eat some of the shrimp with your fork if you choose, which I tend to do since the sandwich is so generously filled. The waitress brought me some ketchup, which I had requested and it was clean and fresh. The french fries were hot and perfectly salted.

The Atmosphere Is Nice

One of the things I enjoy about Hwy 55 is looking at all of the 50s inspired artwork on the walls while I eat my food. There aren't a whole lot of these 50's-style diners around in this area so Hwy 55 is certainly a treat for families or for individuals like myself. I check out all of the cool artwork and read the signs and just watch the open kitchen where the workers and cooks are busy preparing food. The staff seemed to be pleasantly enjoying their work. It's a nice getaway to just go and grab a bite of affordable yet delicious food for dinner. And the best thing is there is no cleanup!

One warning — if you are especially sensitive to noise, which I am, the music and open-concept can get a little noisy.

The waitress brought me a to-go box and took my payment and I was on my way with my belly pleasantly full. Since my visit to Hwy 55 I have also ordered the same meal from them via GrubHub. I was again pleasantly surprised that the food was so delicious and delivered in a reasonable amount of time. It was still hot when it arrived to my home!

Shout out to all the great people working at Hwy 55 in Randleman, North Carolina for a great job and for your friendly service. Everyone should stop by and have a meal there!

If you have a story to tell, why not write it here on News Break? You can APPLY RIGHT HERE.

For further reading:

The Real Deal on Gaslighting
It’s Not Your Job to Fix Broken People
5 Signs Your Relationship is Fizzling Out
5 Reasons Why You Are Taking the Blame

One Writer

One Writer

1K+
Followers
152
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

Are you trying to live your best life? Imperfect, but trying? Yeah, me too. I believe creativity, authenticity, and growth, a little each day, can help. Click on a few of my articles and see if you’d like to follow my work, then hit the “follow” button. Come along with me. We're all in this together.

 https://fiddleheadsnfloss.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Randleman, NC
City
Asheboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
Asheboro, NC
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Dinner Time#Home Fries#French Fries#Popcorn Time#The Shrimp Po Boy#Grubhub#Hwy 55#Popcorn Shrimp#Style Diners#Meat#Shredded Lettuce#Noise#Face#Nc#Hwy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Southport, NCPosted by
One Writer

Continental Breakfast at Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Southport, NC

If you want to take a trip out to the Oak Island beach area in North Carolina, chances are you’ve made a list of what kind of place you want to stay. For me, it was searching for a dog-friendly hotel that had a pool. One thing that wasn’t on my mind at all, however, was the Continental breakfast. Sure, I checked that there would be one, but I was expecting a bagel with plain cream cheese, a cereal station, and some coffee.
Southport, NCPosted by
One Writer

Dogs Are Welcome at Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Southport, NC

If you want to take a trip out to Oak Island beach area in North Carolina, chances are you’ve made a list of what kind of place you want to stay. For me, it was searching for a dog-friendly hotel that had a pool. I planned to travel with my little dog and since it was our first traveling adventure together, I was a bit nervous.
Greensboro, NCgreensboro.com

Pet Shop calendar of events

Low-cost Rabies Clinic: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 128 Commerce Square, Randleman. Drive-thru, wear masks and stay in motor vehicle. $9, rabies (one-year and three-year, rabies certificate required for three-year); $9, distemper; $25, microchipping. Cats in carriers, dogs on leashes. Lee Dawkins, 336-953-0925. Pet Adoption Special: 8 a.m.-5 p.m....
AnimalsHuron Daily Tribune

Endangered red wolves born at North Carolina Zoo, doing well

ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — Three litters of American red wolves, which are critically endangered and number less than two dozen in the wild, have been born at the North Carolina Zoo, officials announced Monday. The zoo said in a news release that the litters, which total 12 pups, were born...
Asheboro, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

North Carolina Zoo announces birth of red wolf pups

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo announced the birth of three families of red wolves Monday. According to the zoo, the announcement of the three litters of critically endangered American red wolves are a part of its red wolf breeding program. The offspring made of 12 pups were born...
Greensboro, NCPosted by
Greensboro News Flash

Start immediately with these jobs in Greensboro

These companies in Greensboro are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Financial Services Representative - WFH, training, GROWTH!; 2. Work From Home - Customer Service Representative Jobs Greensboro; 3. Customer Service Associate; 4. Licensed Inbound Sales Work From Home; 5. Remote Appointment Setter; 6. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home; 7. Remote Call Center Representative; 8. Contact Center Specialist - Work from Home - High Point, NC; 9. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 10. Client Service Representative ( Virtual Interview - Work from Home);